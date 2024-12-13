Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Photos: At the SF Fungus Fair, mushrooms are objects of obsession

The Fungus Fair has lured legions of shroom-curious people to the Bay Area every year since 1969.

The image features various mushroom-themed items, including bags, purses, and decorative objects with mushroom patterns and designs displayed on a green surface.
Mushroom-themed products for sale at the Fungus Fair at El Camino High School. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

On his way down from Sonoma County to the Mycological Society of San Francisco’s Fungus Fair, sous chef Mikhael Crystallah-Selk went foraging for honey mushrooms in Golden Gate Park. A parasitic species, honey mushrooms are sprouting all over, he noted, particularly at the base of dying oaks and pines.

“They’re a good beginner edible,” he said from behind a tablescape at the fair, held Sunday at El Camino High School, “because once you get used to it, it’s pretty simple to identify.” He showed off his haul, arranged to demonstrate the species’ full life cycle. 

As Crystallah-Selk can attest, mushrooms are having a moment. In Chinatown, cordyceps are selling for $30,000 a pound. Psychedelic mushroom churches are proliferating. Longevity obsessives are downing adaptogens like lion’s mane, reishi, and chaga. Tech CEOs are microdosing psilocybin on workdays and full-blown tripping on weekends, as The New York Times recently reported

People are gathered around a table displaying various mushrooms, with a sign reading &quot;Boletes.&quot; The room has educational posters and vibrant banners.
Attendees browse the numerous mushroom species brought in for display, many of which are impressively large. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image shows various mushrooms displayed on colored trays with labels. Some bags contain dried mushroom pieces on the left.
Making sure you have the right species is of the utmost importance. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

But no one goes as hard as the die-hards at the Fungus Fair, which has lured hundreds of shroom-curious people — from veteran cultivators to the faintly horrified — to venues around the Bay Area every year since 1969. 

Gavin Escolar, who attended wearing a mushroom sauna hat he found at a banya in Poland, is obsessed with chaga, which grows on birches and other trees in subarctic regions. Touting its alleged immune-boosting properties, he noted that his brand, the Chaga Company, offers coffees, chocolates, and powders. “It doesn’t have a flavor, so you can literally put it on everything,” he said. Chaga helped him kick a years-long dependency to Tylenol with codeine and lose more than 40 pounds.  

A cluster of light brown mushrooms with long stems and earthy roots rests on a red tray, some soil visible.
Honey mushrooms are named for their golden-brown color, not their taste (which is earthy). | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image shows a red bowl filled with various mushrooms and dry leaves. The prominent mushroom is red with white spots.
A large Amanita muscaria, the classic "Super Mario Bros." toadstool. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Chaga is trending, but nothing compares to the popularity of lion’s mane, the shaggy white mushroom that looks like a sea urchin — or a hirsute cauliflower. “It’s been pretty popular for the last few years,” said Toby Garrone, CFO of Far West Fungi, “now that everybody knows it can boost our brain capacity.” 

Educator “Myco” James McConchie of Haight Street Shroom Shop had also gone fungus-hunting on his way to the fair, finding his favorite species of all: Clathrus ruber, the basket stinkhorn. “It’s this amazingly beautiful geodesic dome that comes out, and it’s bright pink,” he said. “It looks like it’s from outer space. And I absolutely adore it, because I find it everywhere in Golden Gate Park’s Fuschia Dell.” 

A person smiles in front of a fungus fair sign. They're wearing a red polka-dot outfit and mushroom hat, and have a heart-shaped purse.
Barbara Liu dressed as “a fun gal." | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person with long hair and glasses holds a wooden staff topped with a carved design. They wear a colorful shirt with mushrooms and butterflies.
Don Hughes shows off his morel staff. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person in overalls is standing next to a red bicycle under a mushroom-themed umbrella. They're smiling, with a peace sign, surrounded by colorful decor.
Paul Lazazzera of Santa Cruz Fungi sells mushroom ice cream. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man with long hair and glasses holds two large clusters of mushrooms, wearing a dark vest and tie. The room in the background has people and tables.
Crystallah-Selk shows off his finds. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

McConchie predicts that the next “it” mushroom will be a species many people already know: the yellow oyster. “It’s going to be a hot topic over the next few years, because we now know it has a huge medicinal value, but it’s also gourmet,” he said, adding that consuming it offers benefits similar to a cold plunge. 

The takeaway from the fungus-obsessed is that there are a million ways to enjoy mushrooms — from eating them to hallucinate to adding the powdered form to coffee — but nothing compares to the thrill of the hunt. 

An older man wearing a brown hat adorned with a variety of colorful mushroom pins, including one that says &quot;I love Mushrooms,&quot; and a feather tucked into the band.
Pins are just one type of flair that people go crazy for. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person wears a felt hat resembling a group of brown and red mushrooms with white spots.
Themed hats are especially popular at the Fungus Fair. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

To that end, Crystallah-Selk has lately been scouring the coastline for meaty, woodsy porcini mushrooms. The other day, he came upon his aromatic white whale: a matsutake, one of the most highly prized mushrooms native to California. He promptly put it on the menu at Della Fattoria, the restaurant in Petaluma where he works as a chef. “If I find a good enough batch, I run a special,” he said.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

