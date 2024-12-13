But no one goes as hard as the die-hards at the Fungus Fair, which has lured hundreds of shroom-curious people — from veteran cultivators to the faintly horrified — to venues around the Bay Area every year since 1969.

Gavin Escolar, who attended wearing a mushroom sauna hat he found at a banya in Poland, is obsessed with chaga, which grows on birches and other trees in subarctic regions. Touting its alleged immune-boosting properties, he noted that his brand, the Chaga Company, offers coffees, chocolates, and powders. “It doesn’t have a flavor, so you can literally put it on everything,” he said. Chaga helped him kick a years-long dependency to Tylenol with codeine and lose more than 40 pounds.