Welcome to Swig City, highlighting can’t-miss cocktails at the best bars, restaurants and clubs in the city.



I can’t remember the last time a random woman in her 20s bought me a tequila shot, but it happened Saturday afternoon at Zoë, a cocktail bar and restaurant on Howard Street on the border of South of Market and the East Cut.

Before I could feebly protest that I don’t generally want shots at 5:15 p.m., she was telling me how she just finished nursing school, I was congratulating her, and then it was down the hatch. She asked me nothing about myself, and I didn’t get her name. We slammed the shot glasses on the bar, and she returned to party with her friends. I made silent, did-that-really-happen eye contact with the bartender, and burst out laughing.