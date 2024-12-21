The fact that Ross is expanding makes it an anomaly in a stretch of the city pockmarked by vacancies. Maybe it’s a sign of the times: Unlike nearby high-end retailers like Supreme and Saint Laurent, Ross is a bargain hunter’s haunt. Its model relies on buying products from well-known brands that fail to sell or are overproduced and offloading them at a discount.

The company, headquartered in Dublin, plans to open another store a block away at 901 Market St., which has housed a Nordstrom Rack and then, briefly, the SF Dems headquarters .

The Ross Dress for Less at Market and Fourth streets — one of the few outlets slammed with customers in a struggling retail corridor — could have a familiar neighbor next year: another Ross.

Shoppers patiently waiting for holiday deals at downtown San Francisco’s hottest store may soon have another outlet for treasure hunting.

“The low price with the name brand, that’s what I like about it,” said Maryanne Dillen, a frequent Ross shopper who scored some pee pads and treats for her dog, Madt, on a recent afternoon. She hadn’t heard about the expansion but hoped it would happen soon: “I would absolutely go.”

Ross recently signed a 10-year lease at the current location at 799 Market St., where it has operated for nearly 40 years, and confirmed to the The Standard that it’s leasing the second space as well. The company hasn’t provided a timeline for opening the new location.

The current space spans more than 55,000 square feet on four floors; the new digs will be 40,000 square feet.

It’s common to see queues forming outside the store, as it limits the number of people inside in an effort to curb theft. The store has cash registers across two levels but remains crowded with shoppers winding through the narrow aisles stocked with impulse-purchase bait.