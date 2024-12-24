While Kabuki is, generally speaking, a bit too corporate for me, I appreciate its big screens and extensive selection of movies, and it always gives me an excuse to visit the Japantown Mall, one of my favorite places in the city. If you’re looking for a film you can’t see elsewhere, check out “Los Frikis” at 7 p.m. Certainly not a family movie, it delivers one of the most hardcore tales of the HIV movement. Dumpling Story a few blocks away is our food pick in this neighborhood, for its acclaimed soup dumplings.