The 20 best meals of the year, according to The Standard’s food editors

Unlike books or movies or music — the subjects of most best-of lists — dining is not a static experience. It is the chemistry formed when a patron and a restaurant come together in perfect harmony. But this frisson requires so many variables: The diner has to be in a good mood, buzzed just enough, and accompanied by companions they enjoy. A restaurant has to have cooks on their game, a happy server, and a dining room with energy. Oh, yes, and then there’s the food. While a delicious dinner is obviously key, warm and friendly service may factor in even more (which is why we’re so happy to see QR codes have mostly disappeared).



From night to night, a restaurant changes, as do we, which is why we decided to select our best meals of the year, as opposed to the best restaurants — opening the door both to the epic and eloquent and the humble and soulful. Following are the picks of the Standard’s food editors, listed in no particular order.