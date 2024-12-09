The great tweezer takeover: Is fine dining hijacking the soul of San Francisco?

The only way to survive is to raise prices, but, for a midlevel restaurant, there is a pain ceiling. How much can a restaurant charge for a relatively informal dish like duck breast with polenta and saeurkraut or risotto with bone marrow — no matter the quality — before diners clutch their hands to their faces like “The Scream” and give a one-star review on Yelp? Or, worse, they just stop coming. A $44 entree of an expensive item like Umpqua Valley lamb with butter beans already has his diners sucking in their breath, Stoll says. Aaronson adds, “I think it’s tough to pass along all those price increases and still remain a place people want to go out to. And it’s hardest in the middle.”

All of these factors have forced the “middle class” of restaurants to dream of what it would be like to ease labor costs by raising prices, or maybe switch to a prix-fixe menu themselves. In a perfect world, a set menu lets a chef project sales in order to calibrate costs. Ostensibly, the amount of labor is lowered because there are limited dishes to train on and prepare, even if they’re executed on a higher level.



“We have this conversation often,” says Sarah Rich, co-owner of Rich Table with her husband, Evan, “about how it would be great if we could do fewer covers, slow it down a little — that maybe we could just do a tasting menu. Currently, we have to do a certain volume to make it work.” The Riches, both chefs, prefer the energy and creativity of their à la carte menu, which allows them to pivot between grilled jerk-spice pork chops with apples from Devoto Gardens & Orchards and black cod with Meyer lemon and puntarelle — and they don’t intend to change it. But their greener-grass economic fantasy is one newer restaurants are acting on.