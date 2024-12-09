Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

The year in eating: An obsessive guide to SF’s rebooted restaurant scene

The chefs, restaurants, bars, and bakeries changing the flavor of San Francisco.

The image features a vibrant platter with diverse foods, cocktails, and a smiling woman holding bread. A couple dines with a waiter nearby, set against a pink-purple gradient.
Source: Nash Weerasekera for The Standard
By Sara Deseran and Lauren Saria

San Francisco tastes different in 2024. High-caliber Asian restaurants have dominated. Tasting menus have proliferated. Chefs are wearing more hats, kitchens have gotten more creative, and the city is littered with buttery shards of extraordinary croissants.

And we are less drunk. (Well, some of us.)

Of course, restaurants haven’t had an easy go of it at a time when costs continue to rise and crowds sputter in the wake of the pandemic. But this is exactly why there’s been a tectonic shift in our culinary landscape. An already scrappy industry keeps getting scrappier, trying on new things for size (hello, tiny dining rooms!) and ditching old, expensive necessities for good (bye, hulking oven hoods!). 

The pivots have at times been painful, but we are all beneficiaries of the city’s boundless appetite for reinvention. To help our city’s restaurant scene continue to thrive, all we have to do is eat it up. Here, a survey of the changes defining the dining scene at this most critical — but still delicious — moment.

A hand uses tweezers to place greens on an elegant dish with seafood, garnished with roe and sauce, surrounded by fresh herbs on a textured plate.
Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Fine-dining is hijacking the soul of San Francisco

A stove with meat cooking in a pan.
Illustration by Ariel Davis | Source: Illustration by Ariel Davis

Off with their hoods! The kitchen essential chefs are living without

The image shows a busy restaurant with wooden decor. A server in a yellow shirt talks to a customer, while diners eat at closely packed tables. Walls have colorful posters.
Millie Boonkokua checking in diners at Four Kings on May 12, 2024. Four Kings co-owner chefs Mike Long and Franky Ho craft Cantonese cuisine that are all based on childhood memories and family nostalgia. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Restaurants are getting tinier, and we’re loving it

Two people are sitting at a table sharing a meal. Plates include salad, bagels with toppings, and a dish with fruit. Drinks include coffee and a cocktail.
Food editors Lauren Saria and Sara Deseran dining at Early to Rise on December 5, 2024 in San Francisco. In 2024, Lauren and Sara had memorable dining experiences at several standout restaurants, together, these restaurants highlighted the diverse culinary scene of the year. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

The Standard’s 20 best meals of the year

A vibrant illustration of a corner bistro with orange and red tones, featuring outdoor seating and signs for cooking school and takeaway. Silhouettes of people are visible.
Source: Karan Singh for The Standard

Dinner won’t pay the bills, so chefs are becoming multihyphenates

An assortment of pastries on a beige background, including croissants, a swirl roll, a pistachio-topped pastry, and a raspberry dessert, showcasing flaky textures.
An assortment of pastries were tasted to find the favorites for the “Pastry Hall of Fame.” | Source: Andria Lo for The Standard

The best pastries at SF’s hottest new bakeries

San Francisco, CA, December 7th, 2024. Pastry shop Butter and Crumble is a madhouse until they quickly sell out of their offerings.
San Francisco, CA, December 7th, 2024. Pastry shop Butter and Crumble is a madhouse until they quickly sell out of their offerings. | Source: Lauren Segal

How bakeries became our greatest obsession

Five cartoon hands hold colorful drinks in a toast against a blue background, featuring various glasses, garnishes, and vibrant liquid colors.
An assortment of pastries were tasted to find the favorites for the “Pastry Hall of Fame.” | Source: Animation by Sean Dong

Why more bars are ditching the hard stuff

Sara Deseran can be reached at sdeseran@sfstandard.com
Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BakeriesBarsFoodFood & DrinkListsRestaurantsSmall BusinessThe Year in Eating