Pete Sittnick remembers when his sibling restaurants Waterbar and Epic Steak debuted on the San Francisco waterfront in 2008. With unparalleled views of the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island beyond, the sprawling restaurants — designed by impresario Pat Kuleto — welcomed (and still do) nearly 300 diners at any time, celebrating birthdays, engagements, or just a big night out on the town. “They called these restaurants ‘monsters of rock,’” the manager-partner says, “like those rock bands in the ’90s that would sell out big stadium tours.”

But like the power rock bands of the ’80s and ’90s, massive establishments like Waterbar and Epic Steak have become living legends of a bygone era. It’s not an optical illusion: San Francisco restaurants are shrinking.

These days, it’s far more common for new restaurants to occupy tight spaces with just a few dozen seats. Pamela Mendelsohn, a principal with Maven Properties, says restaurants have been getting smaller for a decade. But the trend accelerated after the pandemic, when owners realized it’s easier to pivot — to change a menu or overhaul a concept — when you’re working with a smaller space. “Successful people want small spaces,” Mendelsohn says, “and multiple of them.”

The proof is everywhere. Four Kings in Chinatown, one of the year’s most nationally celebrated debuts, packs just 36 seats — a mere 10% of Waterbar’s capacity — into 1,000 square feet. In Japantown, diners wait hours for their turn to slurp freshly made noodles in one of Sobakatsu’s scant 10 seats. At the 2-year-old French restaurant Mijoté, there are only a handful of tables, plus a dozen or so seats at the bar; Showa serves its Japanese tasting menu to just 18 customers a night. It’s still a fight to get a reservation at the 18-seat Handroll Project two years after it debuted in the Mission, while ramen-focused Noodle in a Haystack sells out its 10 seats two months in advance. Sittnick draws out the rock band comparison further: “People like to play in more intimate venues.”