

Not to be dramatic, but a bite of this tart from this itinerant pop-up is like a tropical evening with a stripe of clouds set against the most gentle hint of sunset. Lined with almond praliné, the paper-thin pâte sablée shell that holds this pretty young thing is so delicate it will crumble if you look at it sideways. As a counter to the guava curd, which is ginned up with a little lemon and salt, Marisa Williams tops half the tartlet with whipped ganache made with Valrhona’s white chocolate. Check Instagram for pop-up dates and locations.