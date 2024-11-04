In the kitchen is a sampling of different varieties of pears, including Bosc and Comice. She’s trying them out for a rose-vanilla bean cake with caramelized pears, mascarpone, and a brown sugar Swiss buttercream. Hernández also has a dough sheeter now, which means she’ll be selling orange-blossom pistachio croissants. And because she expects a lunch crowd, there will a sandwich on housemade focaccia with a roating selection of Fishwife tinned fish, sun-dried tomatoes, and preserved lemon.



Like everything in San Francisco, getting the doors open has taken time — a grueling total of three years. In the middle of talking about the build-out, her dad texts her. “We’re celebrating his remission from a rare cancer,” she says, apologizing for her brief distraction. “It puts all the delays we had with the construction into perspective.” Right now, Hernández is just happy to be here.