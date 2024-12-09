To know where San Francisco’s biggest feeding frenzies are happening, follow the lines. One of the longest is on an otherwise quiet residential block in North Beach, where, on a Saturday at 9:35 a.m., you’ll find 65 fiending customers snaking out of Butter & Crumble . For owner Sophie Smith, the 28-year-old pastry wunderkind, and her all-female staff (“passionate girlies taking the SF pastry scene by storm,” her website says), such waits have become standard at the year-old bakery. Recology workers double-park their garbage trucks to grab a bacon, egg, and cheese. The mukbangers of TikTok squirrel away in their cars, making videos as they devour twice-baked apple croissants, pumpkin ricotta swirls, and sausage pain suisse, theatrically wiping buttery shards from their faces.

Smith knows the power of scarcity and keeps her more than 37,000 Instagram followers on edge about which pastries have sold out. Rabid customers have tried to buy up the whole shop; a hastily handwritten sign instructs customers that they may buy 10 pastries max, three per item. By late morning, the takeout-only bakery will have sold 900 croissants.

It’s fair to say that Smith — who launched her business as a pandemic pop-up in 2020, when she was straight out of cooking school — is the new queen of pastry in a city that’s never had so many excellent choices. This is not to say that Smith is more talented, per se, but she has a way with laminated dough, fun and untraditional flavor combinations, and social media. This has made her a triple threat to be reckoned with.

Butter & Crumble is just one of more than a dozen dynamic bakeries and patisseries that have popped up in the past couple of years. With many full-service restaurants struggling, the Bay Area’s pastry scene, fueled in part by “treat yourself” culture, has become where the energy is. It is led predominantly by women, many of them Asian-American and working with a variety of regional flavors and techniques.

Melissa Chou is one example. Her choice to abandon the fine-dining world has been everyone’s reward. In 2020, the talented pastry chef and SF native left her post at Mister Jiu’s, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Chinatown, when the dessert program was reduced. That’s what compelled her to launch Grand Opening, her pop-up patisserie — or “bake sale,” as she puts it — which sells from a window at Mister Jiu’s kitchen.



“A lot of bakers are finding ways to be their own boss now,” she said. “There’s a great deal of appeal to running things the way you want to run them, setting your schedule, and not having to work in a restaurant, honestly. It’s really hard to make a living being a [restaurant] cook.”

Grand Opening is open on weekends in hard-to-park Chinatown, but that doesn’t stop people from coming for her pastries flecked with passion fruit, coconut, black sesame, or miso. She makes a dynamite coconut “scroll” with laminated milk-bread dough and a tiny, deeply caramelized pineapple upside-down cake with brown-butter-and-walnut frangipane.