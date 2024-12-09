Pasta Supply Co’s second location, which opened in June in the Mission, is the Rihanna of the San Francisco dining scene. Like the singer-actor-mother-philanthropist-entrepreneur, the restaurant is a multi-hyphenate sensation — only in the case of Pasta Supply Co, it’s a casual restaurant, compact shop, private party space, and venue for pasta-making classes, which are often sold out weeks in advance.

“The old standard model — an 80-seat dining room, full bar, a host — that’s pretty difficult to pull off, especially now,” says Anthony Strong. So, like a growing number of restaurateurs, Strong is rethinking what a restaurant is “supposed” to be. A veteran of the San Francisco food scene who has cooked at lauded restaurants including Prairie, Locanda, and Pizzeria Delfina, the chef-owner-visionary (a multi-hyphenate in his own right) feels confident that consumers have become more open to what a restaurant experience can be.