Why you should try this 20-course, two-and-a-half-hour tasting menu in San Francisco

One of the most memorable meals I ate in 2022 was at Sons & Daughters, Teague Moriarty’s Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant in Nob Hill. It featured the best beet dish I’d ever eaten. The preparation took days. First, the chefs roasted the beet whole, then sliced and marinated it in cherry vinegar and smoked it over juniper branches before baking it in a low-temperature oven to achieve a texture like a dried apricot. Served with a rich bone marrow emulsion and paired with grilled elderberry sauce, it was simultaneously chewy, sweet, tart and rich.