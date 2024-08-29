A spaghetti-and-meatballs joint gets new life as a late-night cocktail destination

Welcome to Swig City, where we point you toward don’t-miss cocktails at some of the best bars, restaurants and clubs in the city. Cheers!

Long an affordable, approachable place for entrees like five-layer Cadillac lasagna ($26) or a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs ($25), Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack has been an anchor tenant of one of the city’s low-key coolest blocks — Mission between Valencia and 29th streets — since 2001.

Now it’s becoming something even better: a late-night joint with a slew of excellent cocktails and an expanded nonalcoholic section. Emmy’s is still not technically a bar, but with cocktails like the Rasta Rasita — a $14 mezcal Negroni with hibiscus-forward Caribbean bitters — and a “reverse happy hour” on weekends from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, you can almost treat it like one.