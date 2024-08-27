A lot more. “There’s a lot of street food these days,” Ehler continues, “way more than ever.” He estimates he’s tried about 80% of the vendors who regularly set up in the Mission. Some stands are simple, manned by a person who dragged out a barbecue; others have music, lights, a generator, tents, tables, and chairs.

When he’s not working at his popular Tenderloin pizzeria Outta Sight , chef Eric Ehler can often be found zigzagging across the city — on foot, on bike, on a skateboard — in search of hidden culinary destinations. The long-time resident of the Mission is compulsive about exploring everything from unassuming doughnut shops and mom-and-pop Japanese restaurants to anything fried outside on a plancha. It’s incomprehensible to him that most people navigate the city’s food scene based on listicles and Yelp reviews. “It’s all the same places,” he says ruefully, “which is fine. But there’s more out there.”

But the fact that most street spots operate without permits doesn’t faze Ehler. “Being a professional cook for many years, it’s very apparent if they have their shit together, if they’re using professional kitchen practices,” he says. Dining is at your own risk. But it’s one Ehler thinks is worth it — if you follow his lead.

Many operate outside the law. The Department of Health — the agency charged with ensuring that San Francisco’s 7,000 or so food facilities comply with safety laws — requires mobile vendors to pass inspections and acquire a permit in order to operate. Basic requirements include having a handwashing station for workers and equipment that keeps food at a safe holding temperature.

Tacos El Charro

After meeting up for a tequila shot on the back patio at dive bar Zeitgeist, we head south down Mission Street. Our first stop is the lauded al pastor stand run by Juan Lazaro, an OG of the Mission’s street-food scene. In April, Tacos El Charro moved from 19th and Mission to a prominent location outside the West African restaurant and club Bissap Baobab.

Under the blinding glow of utility lights are not one but two trompos, the vertical spits used to make al pastor, wafting the scent of roasting pork. One supports a stack of adobo-marinated pork; the other, onion-scented meat for tacos Arabes. Both dishes hail from Puebla, Lazaro’s hometown, and reflect the melding of the region’s Mexican and Lebanese cuisines. The pork for the tacos Arabes is seasoned with cumin and oregano, spices common in the eastern Mediterranean.