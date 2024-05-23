Food is not enjoyed in a vacuum. It’s best garnished with delicious surroundings. The day I visited La Pala, A16’s new counter-service slice-and-panini joint, which opened in February at the Ferry Building, it was as if the scene had been set. While mulling over what to order, a few chic Italian tourists were chatting about what to get for themselves.



Unlike the floppy, blistered wood-fired Neapolitan pies A16 became famous for, La Pala is serving up the sturdier Roman version of bread with cheese. For pizza al taglio, the crust is thicker, and it has a crispy chewiness encouraged by its four sides (a shape SF has taken to, considering the popularity of the Square Pie Guys). It is imminently practical, perfect for a snack. The restrained toppings are very Italian—almost austere. The tomato crudo had no more than four cherry tomatoes and two ripped pieces of fresh basil, reminding me of the rant I had once in Italy—why so much basil restraint? The slightly bitter escarole slice is salty with anchovies, rich with fior di latte mozzarella and sweet with crema de cipolla (onion cream). This is definitely outdoors food, so get it to go and find yourself a bayside bench to sit on. For the 20 minutes I spent enjoying my takeaway pie on a glorious May day, our frigid Bay could have been the Tyrrhenian. —SD