Here are the most expensive San Francisco home sales in 2024.

In a year that shattered records for high-end real estate, San Francisco’s housing market showcased some of the most jaw-dropping sales in city history, including the most expensive home ever sold, the oldest residence, and a house that finally changed hands after a saga over noise from a pickleball court .

Laurene’s lair: $71 million

Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, bought the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco in July, paying around $71 million for a Pacific Heights estate.

Described as the “most beautiful house in America” by Architectural Digest, 2840 Broadway, on a stretch known as Billionaires’ Row, was sold in an off-market deal. The 17,286-square-foot home has seven bathrooms. There’s little other information.

According to the PropertyShark database, the estate was built in 1916.

The sellers were Sloan Lindemann Barnett, daughter of the late billionaire art collector George Lindemann, and Roger Barnett, CEO of nutritional products Shaklee Corporation. The couple purchased the property in 2011 for a cool $33 million and made extensive renovations during their ownership.