In a year that shattered records for high-end real estate, San Francisco’s housing market showcased some of the most jaw-dropping sales in city history, including the most expensive home ever sold, the oldest residence, and a house that finally changed hands after a saga over noise from a pickleball court.
Here are the most expensive San Francisco home sales in 2024.
Laurene’s lair: $71 million
Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, bought the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco in July, paying around $71 million for a Pacific Heights estate.
Described as the “most beautiful house in America” by Architectural Digest, 2840 Broadway, on a stretch known as Billionaires’ Row, was sold in an off-market deal. The 17,286-square-foot home has seven bathrooms. There’s little other information.
According to the PropertyShark database, the estate was built in 1916.
The sellers were Sloan Lindemann Barnett, daughter of the late billionaire art collector George Lindemann, and Roger Barnett, CEO of nutritional products Shaklee Corporation. The couple purchased the property in 2011 for a cool $33 million and made extensive renovations during their ownership.
The previous record for the most expensive home sold in San Francisco was $43.5 million in 2021.
The bridge-view stunner: $29.15 million
The No. 2 most expensive home of the year is less than a block away, at 2799 Broadway. The 11,635-square-foot Pacific Heights mansion sold in August for $29.15 million.
Built in 2004, this seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property has views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. Constructed with concrete and steel, it boasts high-end finishes, radiant heating, a rooftop terrace with a spa, and a lacquered living/dining room. It also has a library, gym, pub-style billiards room, and a wine cellar. The property is equipped with smart-home technology, an elevator, and a four-car garage.
The Pacific as backyard: $26 million
Perched above the Golden Gate, the Spanish revival home at 290 Sea Cliff Ave. spans 7,890 square feet and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a sprawling backyard.
Designed by Earle B. Bertz in the 1920s, it sold for $26 million in July. It has views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands, and Baker Beach, making it a rare find even among the area’s remarkable real estate.
The home, which retains its vaulted ceilings and arched doorways, has modern amenities like radiant heating, a wine fridge, and an oceanfront deck.
The pickleball palace: $24 million
At No. 4 is 3630 Jackson St., which sold in April for $24 million. The spacious home with original wood-frame construction has convenient access to the Presidio.
The previous owners lost a potential buyer in 2023 over noise from a nearby pickleball court, prompting Holly Peterson, who owned the home with her venture capitalist husband, Karl Peterson, to start a petition to have the Presidio Wall public pickleball courts environmentally assessed due to noise.
The Beast of Broadway: $23.8 million
This Pacific Heights behemoth at 2350 Broadway changed hands in March for $23.8 million — quite a jump from its previous sale for $7.3 million in 2010. The 9,079-square-foot home, built in 1900, has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
The house sits on a 5,500-square-foot lot, huge by San Francisco standards. The location in one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods adds to the allure.
Oldest home in the city: $22.1 million
This Russian Hill mansion sold Nov. 15 for a whopping $22.1 million. Built in 1850, it’s the oldest home in the city, according to a Zillow listing.
The 8,440-square-foot home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on four floors, with views from the Golden Gate Bridge to Coit Tower. There’s also a pool.
Washington (St.) heights: $22 million
The 1925 Presidio Heights mansion at 3621 Washington St. sold for an eye-popping $22 million — nearly triple what it went for in 2015.
The 3,650-square-foot home has four bedrooms on four floors and a spacious backyard. It has been updated with central air conditioning but keeps its old-school charm, with hardwood floors and original fireplaces throughout.
The real kicker is the lot size: nearly 5,000 square feet. There’s a separate garage and city views that remind you why people pay crazy prices to live here.