The San Francisco Standard
Life

DJs, comics, and burlesque dancers take the stage for SF’s best year-end events

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the New Year celebrations in San Francisco, CA, USA on January 01, 2018. | Getty Images
The Ferry Building is a great place to catch New Year’s fireworks. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Misfit Cabaret’s ‘Divine Decadence’

This new variety show has burlesque, drag, acrobatics, aerials, and all manner of debauchery.

Date and time
Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O'Farrell St.

DJ Primo all-vinyl set

The SF legend returns to blanket a wine bar in lush Italo disco and epic acid house.

Bar Part Time
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Address
496 14th St.

Flight Facilities: Five Decades, Two Nights

Remix masters Flight Facilities bring their house and disco sounds to the Regency Ballroom, where they’ll lead a journey from the ’70s to today.

Date and time
Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m.
Address
Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave.

Chromeo DJ day party

Audio will open its skylights for electro funk superstars Chromeo, backed up by local hero Starfari. 

A crowd watches a live band on stage with two performers playing keyboards. Bright lights shine towards the audience, creating an energetic atmosphere.
Chromeo returns to SF for a pre-New Year's Eve weekend party. | Source: Joel Umanzor/The Standard
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 28, 12 to 5 p.m.
Address
Audio, 316 11th St.

Shaq’s Bass All-Stars

Basketball giant Shaq, who has become quite the prolific DJ, brings his big remixes and light show to the Midway for an all-day party featuring Troyboi and Eliminate.

Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 28, 3 to 10 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Squarehead Floating Museum

Board a historic boat-turned-museum for surprise performances and surreal company.

Beaver Project
Date and time
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2 to 5 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Madeon DJ set

Warm up for New Year’s with Grammy-nominated drum machine master Madeon in an intimate venue.

Date and time
Monday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m.
Address
Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave.

Lo-Fi Oyster Co. day party

Jazz, oysters, caviar, and chill vibes will delight those pregaming for a big night or those planning to stay in.

Bar Gemini
Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 12 to 5 p.m.
Address
845 18th St.

Fresh Start with 30 DJs

All of the Midway’s rooms will open for Charlotte De Witte, Cloonee, Channel Tres, and Anderson.Paak’s DJ Pee.Wee on New Year’s Eve, followed by Chris Lake, Zhu, and Disco Dom on New Year’s Day.

Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 a.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 to 10 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Teapocalypse World Folk Jam

Explore rooms full of performers across Balkan, Sufi, Turkish, Indian, and other styles, plus fire dancing and tea lounges.

Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Address
Location with ticket

HellaFunNYE Comedy Explosion

Close out the year with comics from Punchline, Cobbs, and “The Stephen Colbert Show.”

Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 and 8:45 p.m.
Address
Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk St.

Brownies & Lemonade’s ‘The Heist’

The L.A. EDM crew and SF promoter DJ Dials present a secret New Year’s Eve lineup at the 120-year-old Hibernia Bank, with high-energy dance music on two levels and an open bar.

Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
Address
Hibernia Bank, 1 Jones St.

Mira’s Berlin techno

Mira, who broke out of Berlin’s Kater Blau club to become one of the world’s top techno DJs, will offer a sophisticated New Year’s dance party for mature club heads, backed up by Yamagucci in the loft.

Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Comfort & Joy’s Afterglow queer masquerade ball

Don a mask and your most sensational fit for this all-night dance party complete with face and body painting, tea service, miso station, and day-glow decor.

Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Address
Space 550, 550 Barneveld Ave.

NYE fireworks on the Embarcadero

Head south of the Ferry Building (not in front of it) for the best view of the midnight fireworks, shot from barges in the bay.

Bay Area Guide
Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 31, midnight
Address
Ferry Building, One Embarcadero

Breakfast of Champions 10-stage block party

Come straight from your NYE party (or grab a nap first) and take in sets from Atish, DJ Tennis, Mira, Marques Wyatt, DJ Dan, N2N, Horse Meat Disco, Justin Martin, Mark Farina, and many more.

Date and time
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Address
The Great Northern, Alameda Street and Vermont Street

Polar Plunge

The 10th annual gathering will kick-start the year with a naked bike ride down Great Highway before a plunge in the ocean.

A group of people in swimsuits run into the ocean, splashing through shallow waves on a sunny day, with a clear blue sky above.
Start the year with a frigid shock to the system at Ocean Beach. | Source: Gina Castro/The Standard
Polar Plunge
Date and time
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m.
Address
Great Highway and Taraval Street

Sunset Sound System after-party

After Breakfast of Champions, the party moves inside the Great Northern with this SF house music crew and Idjut Boys, the Carry Nation, and Galen.

Date and time
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
The Great Northern, 119 Utah St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

