DJs, comics, and burlesque dancers take the stage for SF’s best year-end events

This new variety show has burlesque, drag, acrobatics, aerials, and all manner of debauchery.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.
The SF legend returns to blanket a wine bar in lush Italo disco and epic acid house.
- Website
- Bar Part Time
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Address
- 496 14th St.
Remix masters Flight Facilities bring their house and disco sounds to the Regency Ballroom, where they’ll lead a journey from the ’70s to today.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m.
Audio will open its skylights for electro funk superstars Chromeo, backed up by local hero Starfari.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 28, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Audio, 316 11th St.
Basketball giant Shaq, who has become quite the prolific DJ, brings his big remixes and light show to the Midway for an all-day party featuring Troyboi and Eliminate.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 28, 3 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
Board a historic boat-turned-museum for surprise performances and surreal company.
- Website
- Beaver Project
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 29, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Warm up for New Year’s with Grammy-nominated drum machine master Madeon in an intimate venue.
- Date and time
- Monday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m.
Jazz, oysters, caviar, and chill vibes will delight those pregaming for a big night or those planning to stay in.
- Website
- Bar Gemini
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 845 18th St.
All of the Midway’s rooms will open for Charlotte De Witte, Cloonee, Channel Tres, and Anderson.Paak’s DJ Pee.Wee on New Year’s Eve, followed by Chris Lake, Zhu, and Disco Dom on New Year’s Day.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 a.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
Explore rooms full of performers across Balkan, Sufi, Turkish, Indian, and other styles, plus fire dancing and tea lounges.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Address
- Location with ticket
Close out the year with comics from Punchline, Cobbs, and “The Stephen Colbert Show.”
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 and 8:45 p.m.
The L.A. EDM crew and SF promoter DJ Dials present a secret New Year’s Eve lineup at the 120-year-old Hibernia Bank, with high-energy dance music on two levels and an open bar.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Hibernia Bank, 1 Jones St.
Mira, who broke out of Berlin’s Kater Blau club to become one of the world’s top techno DJs, will offer a sophisticated New Year’s dance party for mature club heads, backed up by Yamagucci in the loft.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Don a mask and your most sensational fit for this all-night dance party complete with face and body painting, tea service, miso station, and day-glow decor.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Head south of the Ferry Building (not in front of it) for the best view of the midnight fireworks, shot from barges in the bay.
- Website
- Bay Area Guide
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, midnight
Come straight from your NYE party (or grab a nap first) and take in sets from Atish, DJ Tennis, Mira, Marques Wyatt, DJ Dan, N2N, Horse Meat Disco, Justin Martin, Mark Farina, and many more.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The 10th annual gathering will kick-start the year with a naked bike ride down Great Highway before a plunge in the ocean.
- Website
- Polar Plunge
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m.
After Breakfast of Champions, the party moves inside the Great Northern with this SF house music crew and Idjut Boys, the Carry Nation, and Galen.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.