It will be more expensive to get around the Bay Area in 2025, as Muni and BART jack up fares and agencies that oversee bridges increase tolls.
The cash-strapped transit agencies fear they may lose crucial federal funds under President-elect Donald Trump. The increase in bridge tolls stems from a voter-approved measure to raise money for major construction projects.
Here’s what you need to know about the changes.
Muni
- Effective Jan. 1, the cost of a basic ride on Muni buses and trains will rise to $2.75 from $2.50. (The cash fare will remain $3.)
- For seniors, a single ride will increase to $1.35 from $1.25; monthly passes will rise to $43 from $40.
- Monthly passes will cost $85, up from $81.
- A day pass will rise to $5.50 from $5.
The SFMTA projects that its deficit for the next fiscal year will be $15 million, but it could explode to $322 million the year after that. The agency warned it might have to discontinue running cable cars, but Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie has said that is not an option. Other cuts to service, such as eliminating certain bus routes, are also on the table.
BART
- Most BART riders will pay more in the new year, with fares increasing an average of 5.5%, or 25 cents.
BART’s budget woes are similar to those of the SFMTA. In fiscal year 2026, the agency is projected to have a $35 million deficit; the following year, the deficit is expected to balloon to $385 million.
“We understand that price increases are never welcome, but BART fares remain a vital source of funds even with ridership lower than they were before the pandemic,” Mark Foley, vice president of BART’s board, said in a November statement announcing the increases.
Bay Area bridges
- The toll for cars on seven Bay Area bridges will rise Jan. 1 to $8, an increase of $1. The higher fee applies to the Bay, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, and San Mateo-Hayward bridges.
- The toll for the Golden Gate Bridge, which is run by a different agency, will rise 50 cents starting July 1. FasTrak users will pay $9.75, while other drivers will pay $10 under the license plate reader program.
The Golden Gate Bridge toll will go up each year until 2028 in an effort to close a $220 million five-year budget hole, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District. Toll money pays for maintaining the landmark bridge and operating ferries and buses between the North Bay and San Francisco.
Caltrain
- Ticket fares will increase by 25 cents on July 1.
- The cost of a monthly pass will increase by $6 the same day. Youth passes will cost $164.40, and adult passes will cost $352.80.
Voters approved the increases in 2018 to raise money to extend Caltrain to the Salesforce Transit Center, buy more vehicles for Muni, extend BART into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, improve Bay Area freeway interchanges, and fund other projects.