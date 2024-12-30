Homeless sweeps came back with a vengeance in 2024

Following the crackdown, the number of tents dropped to a record low, according to an October count . However, fewer people entered shelters this year than in the previous three, raising the question: Where did those people go?

Many homeless people say they’ve stopped using tents or have found creative ways to make their encampments mobile. Some say they have simply gotten used to being arrested.

Geoffrey Frye, who lives on the streets around the Panhandle, was arrested five times in the first four months of the crackdown — more than any other homeless person, according to data from the San Francisco Police Department. His mother told The Standard he suffers from mental illness, triggered by childhood trauma, and needs time and treatment to recover. But she worries that the constant enforcement may be making matters worse.