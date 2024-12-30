Skip to main content
Homeless sweeps came back with a vengeance in 2024

A person in protective gear carries a rolled-up carpet in an alley with graffiti-covered walls. Debris and a truck labeled "DPW" are visible around.
City workers conduct an encampment sweep Dec. 20 in the Tenderloin. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
By David Sjostedt

I saw something this summer I had never before seen in my three years covering homelessness in San Francisco.

A crew of city workers, including staffers from the police, fire, emergency management, and public works departments, cleared out a string of homeless encampments under the Central Freeway in less than two hours.

The July 31 sweep, which started around 9:30 a.m., wasn’t listed on the city’s tent clearing schedule, as such operations usually are. The crew swept at least half a dozen tents from the mile-long stretch.

In a video captured by The Standard, a police officer can be heard telling a homeless man that encampments are “no more” as the person’s belongings are thrown into a truck bed. 

Several workers in protective suits and a police officer assist a person in dismantling a tent under a bridge, with a truck and other workers in the background.
City workers remove a homeless person’s tent and other belongings July 31. | Source: Justin Katigbak/The Standard

This was the first day a federal injunction restricting the city’s ability to clear tent encampments was partially lifted. In the months prior, while campaigning for reelection, Mayor London Breed teased “very aggressive” plans to increase enforcement on homeless camps.

In the following months, police made 432 arrests for illegal lodging, compared with just nine in 2023. 

Four police officers are interacting with a man near a building. The man is beside a cardboard shelter labeled &quot;The Art of Living&quot; and some metal planters.
Cops speak to Jefferson Hernandez about his housing situation during a sweep Dec. 20 in the Tenderloin. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
A person with a hat organizes belongings on the street with two dogs, one in a light blue jacket, beside a large water jug and various items.
Shauna Henry, 53, removes her belongings from the sidewalk with her pit bull, Sadie, during an encampment sweep. Henry said she’d been homeless for two years after being evicted. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard

Some were split on the city’s dramatic shift. Shelters were near capacity, as they usually are, leaving many to wonder what Breed planned to do with the thousands of people living on the streets.

On Aug. 1, the mayor answered some of those questions, directing all city workers to offer homeless people bus tickets out of town before any other services. But this initiative fell flat as the number of bus tickets never increased and the change in strategy didn’t appear to help her reelection chances

A person in sunglasses is setting up a multi-colored tent on a city street, surrounded by cardboard and metal containers, against a brick wall.
Hernandez dismantles a friend's encampment during a sweep. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
A white van with a &quot;Street Medicine and Shelter Health&quot; sign is parked on the street. Nearby, a person with belongings and a dog is set up on the sidewalk.
Department of Public Health workers were among those who conducted sweeps. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
Three people are talking outside. One wears sunglasses and a dark hoodie, while the other two wear &quot;ERT Encampment Resolution Team&quot; vests.
Workers with San Francisco’s Encampment Resolution Team speak to Hernandez. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard

Following the crackdown, the number of tents dropped to a record low, according to an October count. However, fewer people entered shelters this year than in the previous three, raising the question: Where did those people go? 

Many homeless people say they’ve stopped using tents or have found creative ways to make their encampments mobile. Some say they have simply gotten used to being arrested.

Geoffrey Frye, who lives on the streets around the Panhandle, was arrested five times in the first four months of the crackdown — more than any other homeless person, according to data from the San Francisco Police Department. His mother told The Standard he suffers from mental illness, triggered by childhood trauma, and needs time and treatment to recover. But she worries that the constant enforcement may be making matters worse.

A narrow street with colorful buildings and dotted pavement. Palm trees line the right side, with a police vehicle parked beside them. A person stands nearby.
Police cruisers clear an alley in the Tenderloin. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
Two people are setting up a tent on a sidewalk. One wears a gray coat and sunglasses, the other a brown hat and red pants. A cart and suitcase are nearby.
Stephanie McKay, 43, removes her belongings from the sidewalk. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard

Meanwhile, there’s a shortage of treatment beds for people suffering from mental illness, and convincing some to accept help is a long, costly, and complex process. 

This all leads to obvious questions for incoming Mayor Daniel Lurie, whose policies on homelessness are nearly identical to Breed’s. 

Lurie promised to build 1,500 shelter beds in his first six months in office. But this is a daunting goal, considering how difficult it has been for the city to open even a single shelter facility. Headstrong locals are likely to protest new shelters in their neighborhoods. And even when facing threats of enforcement, many homeless people would rather sleep on the streets.

Workers in safety vests clean up debris and wooden pallets beside a graffiti-covered wall. A DPW street cleaning truck is parked on the street.
Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard

A looming budget deficit, made more dire by Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, will require Lurie to get creative. He says he will lean on private companies to achieve his goal, using his experience as CEO of Tipping Point, an anti-poverty nonprofit, to attain funding. 

There’s no shortage of rich and powerful people in San Francisco who want to see progress on the issue.

Maybe 2025 is the year corporate America finally solves homelessness.

David Sjostedt can be reached at david@sfstandard.com

