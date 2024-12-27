Doom loop, shmoom loop. This year, SF proved it was ready to party

But downtown? Downtown really has been struggling since Covid. That’s why City Hall, partnering with music promoters, arts nonprofits, and local bars and restaurants, started investing heavily in entertainment and public art to draw people back to the area. Live music was key: To win the right to throw a second, post-Outside Lands festival in Golden Gate Park every August, concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment was obliged to generate extra programming in and around downtown for three years, and it rose to the challenge.

All summer long and into the fall, Union Square, Civic Center, and the Embarcadero were home to giant outdoor events. Some of the raves were free, while tickets to the Fred Again x Skrillex show cost $80. Still, these shows managed to do what Sunday Streets, Let’s Glow SF light shows, and other well-intentioned efforts could not: lure people in droves.

Love ’em or hate ’em, even the techies who’d fled for Austin and Aspen agreed that we are so back.

The resurgence isn’t limited to downtown, of course. Established neighborhoods like Japantown, which were economically precarious during lockdown, came roaring back amid Godzillafest and the K-pop craze, while Stonestown may be among America’s few flourishing malls.