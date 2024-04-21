Instead of allowing ourselves to become paralyzed with what-should-we-cover indecision, a Standard reporter, photographer and video producer gave themselves an assignment: Let’s see if we can do everything, from bongs to songs and buns to (drag) nuns. It was like a San Francisco pentathlon.

Not only was it 420, but Taylor Swift fans embarked on a pub crawl, low-riders were out in the Mission and the World Naked Bike Ride was busy weaving around town. On top of that, the city’s oldest queer bar, The Stud, reopened in a new location after a four-year sabbatical.

Saturday, you may have noticed, was an exceptionally busy and spectacularly beautiful day in San Francisco.

But first: chilaquiles behind the Ferry Building

Lines at Primavera, the long-running, cash-only Mexican stand that pops up behind the Ferry Building every Saturday, tend to run long. But this absurdly delicious plate of chilaquiles might contain the city’s richest-tasting refried beans, and organic eggs make all the difference. Washed down with a jamaica (or hibiscus) agua fresca, they’re enough for two to share.

If you want to have the Best Day Ever, you better start out with your full recommended daily allowance of tortilla chips smothered in guajillo sauce and cotija cheese.

Nudists on two wheels: World Naked Bike Ride

As San Francisco as it gets, the Earth Day edition of the World Naked Bike Ride brought almost four dozen cyclists—many fully disrobed, others in various states of relative immodesty—on a slow-moving, 16-mile cruise from The Embarcadero to the Castro, by way of North Beach’s Washington Square.

Although one or two passersby screamed in horror, the reactions from most people along the city’s busy waterfront ranged from amusement to awe. A lot of people whipped their phones out to record the parade of those who had whipped it all out.

Paul, who’s lived in San Francisco for a year, was among those who were entirely clothing-free. Although biking is his primary way of getting around, he’d only heard about the ride a few days prior.