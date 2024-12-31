On a quiet afternoon in the windowless, fluorescent-lit bowels of Sam Wo’s prep kitchen, Chinatown chefs David Ho and Brandon Jew — each iconic in his own right — are nerding out over a steamer that has produced countless sheets of rice noodles for the restaurant’s famous barbecue pork noodle rolls over its 117 years. The funky jerryrigged contraption is more than a piece of cooking equipment; it is symbolic of Sam Wo’s history and perseverance.

Knowing that the steamer may be retired if the restaurant closes at the end of January when its lease expires, Jew — who has earned a Michelin star for his restaurant Mister Jiu’s — observes Ho’s demo of his signature dish at Sam Wo with respect. Is he witnessing a secret? Ho, speaking through his son Jason as a translator, assures him: “There are no secrets.” Well, there is one, actually, and it’s called ingenuity. “You get how resourceful this generation of cooks is,” Jew says.

It’s worth noting that Sam Wo’s pending closure could be another false alarm. The legacy of the restaurant, built as part Chinatown’s recovery after the 1906 earthquake, has been a topic of lament since 2013, when it had to shut down its original Washington Street location before it was “saved” by a group of investors and reborn two years later on Clay Street. “The amount of outpouring was kind of mindblowing for us,” Ho’s daughter Julie recalls.

For the past year, however, the institution has been threatening to close for good. Legions of sentimental diners have taken to Reddit to wax on about the establishment’s colorful lore: celebrity diners like Jack Kerouac, who apparently learned to use chopsticks there; a waiter so infamously rude he garnered his own Wikipedia page; and booze-sopping food like curry-laden Singapore-style stir-fried noodles and beef stew wonton soup served till 3 a.m., the pre-Covid closing time. @Captain_Vegetable writes: “Oh man, late night Sam Wo chow fun has saved me from many a hangover. The first time I went the waitress thought I was somebody else and punched me. Good times.”