Grading the 49ers: Brock Purdy avoids serious injury but is likely done for season

At 3.8 yards per carry, Guerendo wasn’t particularly efficient. But he, along with a notably creative perimeter run game, gave the 49ers enough on the ground in the first half to set up Purdy’s roaring pass performance.

But the 49ers ended up handing the ball off only 14 times in this game. That was less than half of Detroit’s 30-handoff total, and 11 of those runs came in the first half. The usage here strayed too far from the 49ers’ formula of balance. Perhaps the team was being cautious with Guerendo’s workload since he was coming off hamstring and foot injuries.