Americans comprise 14 of the world’s 15 richest people — and nearly 40% of the top 500, some 191 in all. Excluding Elon Musk, 21 of the wealthiest people in the world reside in the Bay Area, and their aggregate net worth now totals a colossal $867 billion, up $288 billion over last year.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the 500 wealthiest people in the world saw their net worth rise by a collective $10 trillion over the past 12 months . While persistent dissatisfaction with the economy was a major factor in President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in November, the people at the very top are arguably prospering like never before.

If you happen to be a billionaire, then 2024 was a very good year.

Unsurprisingly, Big Tech leads the way.

Apart from the Walton family, descendants of the founder of big-box behemoth Walmart, virtually all the gains at the very top went to executives of technology companies, dominated by familiar Silicon Valley names like Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, and Eric Schmidt.

In percentage terms, the biggest gainers were Jensen Huang of chipmaker Nvidia, which rode the AI boom to become the world’s largest company by market capitalization for a brief period this year, and Brian Armstrong of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which returned to the Bay Area in 2023. But the biggest overall gainer was Zuckerberg, who netted more than $80 billion and cemented his position as the world’s third-wealthiest person.