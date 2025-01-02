The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. The $25 Diner hunts down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song.

There’s no shortage of dining options on the Mission’s 16th Street corridor. But few if any can claim an origin story as sweet as Bee’s Vietnamese Street Food, which opened in October.

Owners Satoru “Scott” Kimura and Truong Anh Thu Do, who goes by Sofia, fell in love about five years ago. When she took him to her hometown of Ben Tre, Vietnam, about two hours south of Ho Chi Minh City, they shared a humble street food meal: a plate of com tam, grilled meat served with broken rice grains. Kimura was captivated by the flavor of the chargrilled pork and tender rice, and when they came home, they dreamed of opening a restaurant where they’d share the dish with others. Now that dream is a reality.