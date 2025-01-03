Until Friday afternoon, Geoffrey Lee was the creative force behind Ju-Ni, a 10-year-old omakase restaurant in the Western Addition that for five years held one Michelin star, and the casual spin-offs Handroll Project and Hamburger Project , which opened in late 2024. The drama leading to Lee’s exit began Dec. 11, after content creator Kat Ensign ( @katwalksf ) criticized the quality of Hamburger Project’s food on Instagram and TikTok. Lee responded with personal attacks, which Ensign screenshotted and shared in a Dec. 23 post that has logged more than 100,000 views .

A celebrated San Francisco chef has stepped down from all three of his restaurants after screenshots of verbally abusive messages directed at an influencer surfaced on social media. An Instagram message posted by one of those restaurants, Hamburger Project, stated that he is “ relieved of his role as executive chef ,” effective immediately.

“She is so weird, it seems unstable,” Lee said in one message, screenshots of which have since been shared on Instagram. Elsewhere, he stated that she has “the most annoying Karen voice” and urged her to stop going to Golden State Warriors games because the team loses when she attends.

Ensign said she ate at Hamburger Project on Dec. 10 and posted a mildly negative review, calling the smashburger “good but not great” and “not for me.” About two weeks later, she said, Lee began to comment on content she posted that had nothing to do with his food. “It was random things on every post, responding to people’s comments — my weight, my appearance,” she said in an interview with The Standard on Friday. “Nothing about my experience [at Hamburger Project].”

Reached by phone on Friday, Lee denied commenting on Ensign’s physical appearance. “There’s been accusations that I body-shamed her,” he said. “That’s entirely fabricated so she can control the narrative.”

The Standard was unable to independently confirm those allegations, which Ensign said were sent via direct messages that Lee edited before she could get a screenshot. “He took that down,” she said, “but he had his kid send me a voice memo.”