Wrong star, wrong price: Why the Warriors shouldn’t and won’t trade for Jimmy Butler

In a pure basketball sense, Butler would obviously improve the Warriors. But he would also be a dangerous triple-down on their main vulnerability as an aging, incredibly expensive group of top-line stars who have to be managed carefully through back-to-backs and the grind of a long season.



This is not to say that the Warriors should be satisfied with their roster and their current eighth seeding in the West at 18-16. Their 4-13 tumble after a buoyant 12-3 start to the season provided every piece of evidence necessary to show that they’ve got some very visible weaknesses. But they’ve won two in a row; and now they’re actually only 2.5 games behind the fifth-seed Lakers. Moving up the standings, even in this tough conference, is not at all impossible.



The Warriors simply don’t need to press the panic button immediately. They acquired Dennis Schroder 10 games ago and he has only recently started to look like the dynamic two-way point guard they thought they were getting. And they’ve got more than a month before the Feb. 6 trade deadline to weigh the market and maybe see if a shooting big man — their clearest need — comes available at a moderate price.



“For me, it’s, ‘Let’s see what we can do these next few weeks,'” Steve Kerr said before Saturday’s game. “Hopefully, we settle into this rotation, start shooting the ball better. I think with Dennis in the mix now, we have a chance to really be a great defensive team again like we were early in the year and if we can put it together then we may not need to do anything. But we definitely need to take this next month and really see what we have.”



Of course, Lacob isn’t the most patient kind of owner. He told me — only part jokingly — last month, soon after the Schroder trade: “Obviously, if we keep losing, I’m going to want to … do something else.”



There are definitely non-Butler options. Nicola Vucevic is a much more practical target, as Anthony Slater, Sam Amick, and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic noted Saturday morning. The deep-shooting veteran center is having a good season in Chicago, making a palatable $20 million this season and $21.4 million next season. The Warriors could package, say, Gary Payton II’s $9.2 million, Buddy Hield’s $8.8 million, and Kevon Looney’s $8 million and be able to take back Vucevic and another contract.



And meanwhile, the Warriors can save up their most interesting assets — Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Kuminga as a pending restricted free agent — to take another swing for Lauri Markkanen or another high-value star next summer.



Any trade for Butler would almost certainly have to include Wiggins’ contract. And I wouldn’t trade Wiggins at his salary for Butler at his, straight up. I also wouldn’t trade Kuminga in any Butler deal, and you know Miami will be asking for that kind of value. It might not be what Warriors fans want to hear, but it’s time to save the assets. Time to wait a bit longer.



Let Schroder figure his way through the Warriors’ system and see if he can do some damage in the spring. Pace out Curry and Draymond during the dog days. Watch Kuminga rise or fall. See if they can acquire Vucevic or somebody like him. Try to snare a top-six seed in the playoffs and make some noise. Again: You think any Western Conference team is looking forward to trying to beat Curry four times in April or May?



Then the Warriors can take another swing at a star next summer. They don’t have to force it now. Because Jimmy Butler is the wrong star at the wrong price and wrong time.