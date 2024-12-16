Kawakami: Joe Lacob doesn’t just want to maximize the Steph years — ‘Maximize my years’

“I think since the beginning of the season we’ve had a hard time taking care of the ball and initiating offense without Steph late in games at times,” Lacob said. “I think we missed Melton. We were better with Melton. So I think [Schroder]’s a pretty good proxy for him. He’s having a great year, actually. He’s always killed the Warriors, as you know.”



Schroder is famous in the NBA for his shoot-shoot-shoot, get-out-of-my-way mentality, which, of course, is a big departure from the thoughtful style of player the Warriors have featured and favored in Steve Kerr’s offense. It’s worn on previous teams. It could wear on the Warriors — there’s a reason Schroder’s now on his eighth team in 12 NBA seasons.



“He has changed teams a lot,” Lacob said. “But he’s actually playing the best basketball of his career. This is his best year ever. And by the way, he played great for Germany — you probably saw the Olympics. So, I think he’s probably at the height of his abilities. He’s played as good as he’s ever played. You know he’s always liked San Francisco. He’s very excited about coming to us. I just think it all made sense.



“Whether he’s the same style, I don’t know. … You have to be able to do different things to win games in different ways.”



To that point, Schroder could be an instant way to stabilize the Warriors and make sure they’re in solid enough position by February to make it worth sacrificing part of their future for a win-now star — Miami’s Jimmy Butler would be the most obvious target. Other names will come up. The Warriors will be interested.



“We’re in a time zone here of maximizing our window with Steph, Draymond, and Steve as our coach,” Dunleavy said on a Zoom call with reporters Monday morning. “For the most part, I feel good about this team, particularly on the defensive end, and now we have a player that we think could create and generate more offense for us. I want to evaluate and see, but we’ll always be looking at stuff.”



This is not new to the Warriors or to the Lacob-Dunleavy partnership. They tried to land Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in the off-season. And this team will always jump into the deal flow and see what’s out there. That’s how they got Andre Iguodala in 2014. That’s how they got Kevin Durant two years later.



“We’re always looking to improve,” Lacob said. “I mean, there’s no difference between now or [later]. We’re always going to be looking for the right deal. This is the right deal that came along at the right time.”