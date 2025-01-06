Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie’s new chief of public safety, Paul Yep, was a rising star in the San Francisco Police Department in 2017 after becoming captain of Central Station, overseeing Chinatown and downtown.

But in December 2018, Yep was abruptly reassigned from the prominent position to an internal police headquarters job.

Yep was a popular captain, and the shift caused an uproar in the Chinese community. Even then-Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer rallied in support of him.

However, the timing of Yep’s reassignment may not have been a coincidence, The Standard has learned. Just three months earlier, he was accused in a civil lawsuit of driving under the influence in a city-owned vehicle, rear-ending a car in Burlingame, then attempting to intimidate the other motorist.

Police records show that Yep, a San Mateo resident, was driving eastbound on Trousdale Drive on Nov. 12, 2016, when another vehicle stopped 100 feet ahead of him. He attempted to stop but rear-ended it.

According to a lawsuit filed by Timothy Hansen, the other driver, Yep was “evasive” when confronted about the collision.

Hansen said in the suit that when he asked Yep for identification, the police captain replied, “Don’t worry about that,” adding, “When my people get here, you’ll get what you need.” Hansen said Yep then told him, “You know I’m a police officer, right?”

In a deposition, Hansen testified that Yep smelled of alcohol at the time of the collision. In his own deposition, Yep denied drinking alcohol that night. Yep was not cited, arrested, or prosecuted for drunk driving related to the incident.

Hansen also alleged in the complaint that Yep drove past his house after the incident and “stared” at him “in a menacing fashion.”

Hansen’s suit, initially filed in San Mateo County but later transferred to San Francisco, cited physical and emotional harm.