‘A really tough year’: The 10 exact moments when the 49ers’ season fell apart

The 49ers reflected on the saga Monday, hoping to leave it behind them as the focus turns to next season. Here’s a 10-part encapsulation of the nightmare from which the team hopes to triumphantly emerge in 2025.

We do have time, however, to make some sense of the past 11 months. The 49ers’ slide to a 6-11 finish was dramatic. Though it was far from the first time a team has struggled in the season after a Super Bowl loss — the 2020 49ers finished 6-10 after also losing in the biggest game — this was an ordeal marked by an exceptionally large dosage of tragedy, drama, and general frustration.

“The mindset now has to shift quick. This was a tough year, so let’s learn from the mistakes. We don’t have time to mope on this year.”

“Guys never stopped working hard, guys never stopped coming in here with intent,” McCaffrey said. “We just had a really tough year. I’ve been a part of tough years, and I’ve been a part of good years. I can tell you one thing, though: There’s only one team happy at the end of the year. Everyone else is really pissed off, whether you lose the Super Bowl or whether you go 6-11.

The 49ers’ dreams for this season had died several weeks prior, but Monday brought the finality necessary to formally turn the page to 2025.

It felt like the last day of school, with jerseys replacing yearbooks. Nick Bosa signed one of his home No. 97s for Talanoa Hufanga, leaving a note — “To my Tongan brother” — right above his autograph. Bosa then chatted briefly with Christian McCaffrey and other teammates, who were making the rounds with handshakes and bro hugs.

Feb. 11, 2024: The fateful step

The injury very possibly cost the 49ers a championship. Greenlaw had been dominant to begin the game, and Kansas City exposed their backup linebackers in an overtime victory. Downstream effects were also disastrous, as Greenlaw appeared in only two 2024 season games — neither of which he was able to finish. The 49ers dropped from No. 10 to 26 in defensive DVOA this season without their fiery centerpiece. Adding insult to injury, Greenlaw’s replacement — De’Vondre Campbell — notoriously quit on the team during a game last month.

Kansas City hadn’t scored a single point in the Super Bowl against the 49ers defense when linebacker Dre Greenlaw, taking his first stride onto the field following a punt play, ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

Feb. 13: Tears in the locker room

In retrospect, this was the precursor to a dramatic hold-in that would sideline Aiyuk for all of training camp. Though he’d finally accept a contract offer from the 49ers that was worth $30 million annually, Aiyuk didn’t sign that deal until late August — about three weeks after it was presented. That cost him and the 49ers valuable practice time and undoubtedly contributed to a sluggish and damaging September start.

The emotional moment came on the heels of a pair of cryptic social media posts from Aiyuk and his now-fianceé which seemed to suggest he might’ve played his last game for the 49ers.

Two days after that Super Bowl, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk teared up at his locker when asked about his memories of the preceding season and his future with the 49ers.

Aug. 31: A rookie shot during a year of off-field tragedies

Just two days after Aiyuk finally signed his contract, Ricky Pearsall took a bullet through the chest during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco. Miraculously, the rookie receiver not only survived but returned in relatively short order to an NFL playing field, even delivering a 141-yard outing against the Detroit Lions less than four months after the shooting.

Pearsall finished his season’s tumultuous ride back in his home state of Arizona. Dozens of friends and family members watched him haul in a touchdown catch against the Cardinals to close the season.

“It was a crazy, man,” Pearsall said Monday. “I feel like it was all written for me, being able to go home the last game of the season. On the bus on the way in, I took a photo of the stadium, texted it to my buddies and said, ‘We’ve come a long way.'”

While Pearsall narrowly escaped with his life (he shared a message of forgiveness while reflecting on the shooting Monday), numerous tragedies afflicted others in the 49ers’ building over the course of 2024. Offensive line coach Chris Foerster’s wife, Michelle, died from ovarian cancer a week before the Super Bowl. Cornerback Charvarius Ward’s 23-month-old daughter, Amani Joy, passed away in October. A month after that, left tackle Trent Williams and his wife announced the deaths of their twins — one during pregnancy and one stillborn.

Ward, who’s scheduled to hit free agency, delivered his goodbyes around the 49ers’ locker room on Monday. He made a 2025 return to the team sound unlikely as he shared some heartbreaking personal struggles from the past two months.

“[I’ve been] throwing up, waking up in the middle of the night, sweating,” Ward said. “I got a lot of trauma in California. The worst thing that’s ever happened to me happened in California. Every time I get on the plane to come back to California, Santa Clara, San Jose, it just brings up bad memories.

“I go through that every day. I go home by myself every day because my [girlfriend] doesn’t want to come back to California because of what happened. It’s hard being alone, and she’s my strength right now. I need her. Her not being able to be around me if I’m in California would be tough.”