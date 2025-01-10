Historically, her agency placed only risky properties, like marijuana dispensaries and SROs, with these carriers. But as major insurers like State Farm, Farmers Insurance, Allstate, and Travelers have either stopped writing new policies in California or fled the state entirely in the last several years, that dynamic has changed. Agents must try to place a client with three admitted carriers before turning to other options — and they increasingly have to.

In short, “they are more expensive, with more limited coverage, and less regulated,” said Cyn Wang, head of business development at SF-based broker Wang Insurance. She cited a case in which the insurance premium for a small apartment building surged 500% when it couldn’t secure an admitted provider.

The carriers have more flexibility to design policies and raise rates without regulator approval, which often translates to higher premiums and coverage exclusions. On the other hand, a non-admitted carrier might insure a high-risk property, such as one in a fire zone, that was dropped by an admitted provider, albeit with a steep premium or a deductible.

These “non-admitted” carriers aren’t as closely regulated by the Department of Insurance and claims aren’t covered by a state guarantee if the provider runs out of money.

While it will take months or even years to understand the full scope of the damage, experts predict that a domino effect could lead more people to what’s known as surplus line home insurance, provided by carriers not licensed in California.

The devastation in L.A. could become the most expensive wildfire disaster in U.S. history and push more homeowners across the state into a less-regulated insurance market with higher premiums and less protection.

Other clients just can’t fit into FAIR, which offers residential policies up to a $3 million limit. After State Farm dropped nearly 70% of its policies in the Pacific Palisades area , citing the high risk, the owners of those homes had little choice but to seek out non-admitted insurance policies.

“The FAIR Plan has very slow service,” she said. “We’ll often submit things to them and not even have a response — they’re just underwater and overwhelmed.”

Wang and fellow brokers are placing “substantially more” clients with either non-admitted carriers or the California insurer of last resort , the FAIR Plan. The latter sometimes isn’t even an option, according to Wang, if a client needs to secure coverage quickly.

‘Desperate measures’

As traditional insurers have fled, non-admitted providers are filling in the gap. That makes some consumer advocates nervous.

“Up until this crisis started to develop a few years ago, I would never have recommended to any consumer that they even consider insuring their home through a surplus line insurer,” said Amy Bach, executive director of the nonprofit United Policyholders. “But desperate times call for desperate measures.”

Bach’s reasons for avoiding those providers include the lack of a safety net, unregulated rate hikes, and the potential for “funky” exclusions, like a wildfire deductible.

United Policyholders advises consumers who can’t otherwise find a policy to thoroughly research the differences between the FAIR Plan and available surplus line options and “try to compare apples to apples, as best as you can.”

While a surplus line carrier will likely provide more coverage than the bare-bones FAIR Plan, the organization urges consumers to investigate the financial strength of a non-admitted provider, including by looking up its AM Best rating.

Janet Ruiz, communications director for the Insurance Information Institute, said no non-admitted carrier has become insolvent in California. She describes them as “usually very sound and stable” and “very important” in the state’s insurance market.

Indeed, use of these carriers has surged in recent years. The total number of surplus line homeowners’ transactions in the state jumped from 50,372 in 2023 to 164,930 in 2024, according to the Surplus Line Association of California. (Transactions are defined as new business, renewals, endorsements, and extensions.)

The number of surplus line carriers issuing California homeowners policies has also increased, from 102 in 2015 to 159 in 2024, according to the organization. Non-admitted carriers made up roughly 3.8% of the homeowners insurance market share in California in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, around the same proportion as the FAIR Plan.