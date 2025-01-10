The Warriors get a win they needed — but their biggest decisions remain on ice

The worst thing the Warriors could do right now is make a short-sighted panic move that surrenders assets that should be saved up for something much bigger down the road or wipes away everything that was important about what has been built here.



You might not think that Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. — last seen huddled in a hallway together after the Warriors’ blowout home loss to Miami earlier this week — are set to exercise much patience right about now. Anxiety is understandable from the front office and the fans. Believe me, they hear the fans. But they have to be realistic. Again, the Warriors are not far out of a decent spot in the West.



And they’ve still got Curry. If he wants to stay, you do not trade Stephen Curry. You do not think about it. You build the best team you can around him and you try to get better and better. Any other decision is insanity. This season, it’s feasible that Kuminga could come back from his injury better than ever and ready to score in bundles deep into the spring. That, plus Curry and Draymond Green, is the hope they’ve got.



They won’t win the championship, but the Warriors can be better than they were last season. And a February trade that sends away a future first-round pick for a moderate return (say, Nikola Vucevic), might look incredibly stupid if the Warriors have a chance at trading for a superstar next summer and … can’t do it because they don’t have that first-round pick anymore.



The Warriors probably have one more swing left at landing another superstar during Curry’s prime. Maybe it won’t happen. They tried for Paul George last off-season and fell short. But they have to be ready if the opportunity comes. (It’s not Jimmy Butler.) That’s what Curry wants. And that’s the way the Warriors will play it — if they can resist the impulse to cash in some chips this February.