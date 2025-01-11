Skip to main content
Photos: SF crews help fight one of the most devastating fires in state history

Firefighters in yellow gear spray water on smoldering rubble, surrounded by smoke and debris, amid a scene of destruction with trees in the background.
A few-dozen San Francisco firefighters joined thousands of other first-responders this week to battle the devastating blazes tearing thorugh Southern California this week. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
By Jennifer Wadsworth and Max Harrison-Caldwell

San Francisco firefighters are on the front lines of one of the most destructive fires ever in California — a blaze that already killed about a dozen people, burned well over 12,000 buildings, prompted sweeping evacuations in and around Los Angeles, and is still barely contained.

The San Francisco Fire Department on Saturday counted 31 staffers dispatched directly to fight the apocalyptic blazes tearing through Southern California, according to Capt. Jonathan Baxter.

Another eight are deployed to search-and-rescue efforts.

In all, 39 SFFD firefighters were sent Tuesday — the second day of the fires — on a two-week deployment that puts them alongside several thousands of other first-responders from all over California and beyond.

Firefighters who work beyond their jurisdiction enlist themselves for the service, Baxter told The Standard, and that requires annual, state-certified mutual-aid training.

Firefighters in yellow gear spray water on trees near a building. Smoke fills the air and a gray car is visible in the background.
What caused the fires remains under investigation, but officials suspect at least some of the five were intentionally set. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
A firefighter in a yellow jacket is spraying water on a smoky, charred ruin through an arched window, surrounded by debris and crumbling walls.
Low humidity and strong winds are fanning the flames, which have forced more than 150,000 people to evacuate and displaced tens of thousands more indefinitely. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
Four people in navy uniforms, labeled &quot;California Task Force 3 Urban Search &amp; Rescue,&quot; are in a warehouse with a black dog, surrounded by shelves and vehicles.
San Francisco Fire Department personnel — pictured here with California Task Force 3, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team based out of Menlo Park — join thousands of other first-responders in Southern California this week. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Fire Department
A firefighter in a yellow helmet and jacket stands amidst smoke, using a tool on rubble.
The Palisades fire along appears to have razed more than 5,300 structures to date. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire

Though the flames are still burning and the numbers still preliminary, the Los Angeles wildfires rank as some of the most damaging ever in California.

The most destructive to date was the 2018 Camp Fire, which torched upward of 18,000 buildings as it raced across 153,000 acres.

The second-most damaging was the Tubbs Fire, which in 2017 leveled 5,600 structures in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Twenty-six years before that, the Tunnel Fire destroyed a few-thousand homes in the Oakland Hills, making it the third-most destructive fire ever recorded in California.

Those rankings, of course, stand to change as the fires continue to advance around some of the most populated urban clusters in the state in the days ahead.

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com
Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

