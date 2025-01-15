Buster Posey’s Giants lack overwhelming talent — so he’s leaning into leaders and workers

It all makes sense, but of course that’s exactly what the Giants have tried to do for years. The major problem with the Zaidi era was that this was never a roster that superstars wanted to join. They had the magic 107-win run in 2021, but followed that up with 81 in 2022, 79 in 2023, and finally 80 wins last season, which led to Zaidi’s firing and Posey’s elevation.



The Dodgers landed Ohtani and Yamamoto because those players knew they could win in Los Angeles — and, of course, they did exactly that in last year’s World Series. The Dodgers or Padres might land Sasaki because both teams just feel like winners. For too long, the Giants have felt like a mediocre team urgently treading water.



But there’s a theme to what Posey’s done by making a big early push to sign shortstop Willy Adames and recently adding future Hall of Fame starter Justin Verlander — and before that, pushing to sign Matt Chapman to an extension at the end of last season. Lacking overwhelming talent, Posey wants a team of leaders and workers. He wants the clubhouse to be full of good vibes and personal accountability. Will that guarantee a playoff spot in 2025? No. But when you put together a group of guys who want to play every day and motivate their teammates, you might start building something.



“No question, no question,” Posey said, when I asked if he was focused on adding players who never wanted to miss a game. “That’s very important to me. It’s very important to our group. And I think when you have leaders that act that way, you know, Matt Chapman, Adames … I don’t know Jung Hoo [Lee) well, and we only got to see a little bit of him last year, but by all accounts, he’s another one of those guys. I mean, you know, the way he got hurt was because he was going hard [crashing into the wall]. And Verlander [and Logan Webb]. I think you get a core group of guys that that’s their way, that’s their mentality. And it’s hard for everybody else, even if that’s not their first nature, to not follow along that.



“I think as much as anything, I’m hopeful we can create that culture, that vibe that when the San Francisco Giants are in town or when you come to play the San Francisco Giants, you’re getting every bit of them every single time that you play them.”



The Giants are probably done making major moves this off-season, Posey said, though smart teams never stop scanning for good deals. Adames was the key move to solidify the middle of the infield and allow Tyler Fitzgerald to move to second base. Chapman is locked in at third. And now the Giants have Webb, Verlander, and Robbie Ray at the top of their rotation, with youngsters Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison, and others behind them. It’s not a superlative rotation, but it’s not bad.



“I’d say most likely we’re not going to add [more] starting pitching,” Posey said. “We feel really good about where our starting pitching is. With [Jordan] Hicks, Harrison, Birdsong, you’ve got [Landen] Roupp. You’ve got [Carson] Whisenhunt in there knocking on the door. Gosh, who else? [Mason] Black. I’m probably missing somebody in there. But feel really good about that.



“We’ll keep the door open to try to see what we can do offensively. Also, we’ve got to think about the winter that [Luis] Matos and [Jerar] Encarnacion had. We’re excited about that. [And] for [Heliot] Ramos to build. I believe a tandem, hopefully, with [Wilmer] Flores and [LaMonte Wade Jr. over there at first will be really productive. Feel like we’re in a good spot.”



It’s not a roster that compares to the Dodgers, though. It wasn’t last year, either. If the Dodgers just keep adding great players, the Giants — and everybody else in the division and in baseball — might never field a comparable lineup. The Padres won’t be far behind if they land Sasaki. The Diamondbacks just surprised everybody by signing Burnes.