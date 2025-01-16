Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Man who shot Muni bus charged with assault, other felonies

A red and gray city bus is driving on a street, with overhead wires visible above. It has the number 7270 on the front and a building reflection on its windshield.
The DA’s office announced felony charges Thursday, including discharging a firearm, assault, and weapons possession. | Source: RJ Mickelson/The Standard
By George Kelly

A 58-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a shot at a Muni bus this week in the Mission Bay neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

Adolph Patrick Greene was charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm, and several weapons possession charges following Monday’s incident, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

According to court documents, Greene was walking outside a crosswalk at Fourth and Berry streets around 6 a.m. when he allegedly stopped in front of a Muni bus that had 15 to 20 passengers.

After the bus driver attempted to steer around him, Greene allegedly pulled a revolver from his jacket and fired a shot through the windshield.

No injuries were reported. Police later recovered the weapon from Mission Creek Channel.

Related

The image shows city buses parked in a well-lit, modern bus terminal with orange accents. Two people are seen walking nearby, and one bus has its doors open.
Muni bus had up to 20 passengers when targeted by shooter
A person with a backpack and gloves enters a bus, wearing a hoodie and mask. Two passengers sit on orange seats, one on each side, with empty seats visible.
Video: Man rode Muni with dead raccoon, terrifying passengers
A bus is perched precariously on the edge of a cliff, with a city building and streetlights behind it, and fluffy clouds below in the background.
‘No one wants to watch the puppy drown’: Inside Muni’s furious race to save itself

“Public transit plays a vital role in our city and must be safe for everyone, including drivers and passengers,” Jenkins said.

Greene pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Tuesday. The court ordered him held without bail due to public safety concerns.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Greene also faces charges of destroying evidence and counts related to firearm possession by a felon. If convicted, he faces additional penalties for personally using a firearm during the alleged crime.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CourtsGunsMission BayMuniNewsSan Francisco County Superior CourtSFMTA