A 58-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a shot at a Muni bus this week in the Mission Bay neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.
Adolph Patrick Greene was charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm, and several weapons possession charges following Monday’s incident, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.
According to court documents, Greene was walking outside a crosswalk at Fourth and Berry streets around 6 a.m. when he allegedly stopped in front of a Muni bus that had 15 to 20 passengers.
After the bus driver attempted to steer around him, Greene allegedly pulled a revolver from his jacket and fired a shot through the windshield.
No injuries were reported. Police later recovered the weapon from Mission Creek Channel.
“Public transit plays a vital role in our city and must be safe for everyone, including drivers and passengers,” Jenkins said.
Greene pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Tuesday. The court ordered him held without bail due to public safety concerns.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Greene also faces charges of destroying evidence and counts related to firearm possession by a felon. If convicted, he faces additional penalties for personally using a firearm during the alleged crime.