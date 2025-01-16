A 58-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a shot at a Muni bus this week in the Mission Bay neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

Adolph Patrick Greene was charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm, and several weapons possession charges following Monday’s incident, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

According to court documents, Greene was walking outside a crosswalk at Fourth and Berry streets around 6 a.m. when he allegedly stopped in front of a Muni bus that had 15 to 20 passengers.

After the bus driver attempted to steer around him, Greene allegedly pulled a revolver from his jacket and fired a shot through the windshield.