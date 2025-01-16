To make room for the arrivals, the SF shelter on Friday launched a free puppy adoption program. Normally, the adoption fee for puppies is $400. So far, 71 animals, including 25 puppies, have been adopted.

The San Francisco SPCA has received 30 animals from shelters overrun with pets rescued from the Los Angeles wildfires, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Weisenberg said it’s the first transfer of L.A. shelter animals to the SF SPCA during the fires that have devastated the region. In October, the SF SPCA took in 60 animals from Orange County during the Bridge, Line, and Airport fires, which torched 123,534 acres and razed more than 100 homes.

Jill Tucker, CEO of the California Animal Welfare Association, which facilitates animal transfers during natural disasters, said families are often forced to surrender their pets when they are evacuated.

Shelters in disaster areas can become overrun with displaced animals, so it’s “critically important” to be able to transfer adoption-ready pets that were already in shelters to other facilities, Tucker said.

“We’re not transferring fire animals out; we’re taking out animals that were previously adoptable to free up kennel space, staff, and vets,” she said.