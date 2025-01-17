At 73, Michael Jang has become an art-world star. His house is ready for its closeup

Gallery of 11 photos

The bathroom, glimpsed from the hallway, features DIY wallpaper made from a Cy Twombly painting. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

The kitchen magazine rack has back issues of iconic covers. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Jang's thousands of archival photographs, like this one of him and his kids, are reimagined in his current work. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Jang and Blüh designed the interior together, from painting walls to picking favorites of each other's works to highlight. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A Mark Ryden giclée hangs in the foyer. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Jang painted a Basquiat reference on the kitchen cabinet. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

The home studio is filled with all sorts of materials, from paints to prints to masks. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Prints, posters, and memorabilia line just about every surface of the studio. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Blüh arranged this tableau in a bedroom, featuring many of her own paintings. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Favorite artworks line the hallway. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard