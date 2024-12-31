For the past few years, it seemed everyone was talking about microplastics found in blood, urine, and tissue samples. In 2024, testing of the number of microplastics in the body emerged as a surprising trend. A wave of products emerged for DIY testing of the particles, which may be linked to inflammation, hormone disruption, and cellular damage; among them, Johnson’s $149 microplastic test, Numenor’s $221 version, and Tap Score’s $569 water-specific test. One pricey way to try to get rid of the body’s microplastic pollution is therapeutic plasma exchange, which removes the particles from the blood, according to Dr. Dobri Kiprov, founder of Global Apheresis in Mill Valley.