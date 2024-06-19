The longevity-minded and AI-obsessed have come to Healdsburg from as far away as Melbourne, Taipei and Berlin. As a nod to locals, organizers offered Sonoma County residents a discounted $200 pass to integrate them with the hundreds of longevity researchers, academics, neuroscientists, biohackers and crypto futurists.

The collision of serious tech ideas and unserious family camp moments is exactly what the creators of Edge Esmeralda were hoping for. The month-long pop-up city designed “for people building the future” has descended on the bougie wine country town this June, playing host to roughly 700 adults—and a good number of their children—who paid $595 to $2,158 per person, depending on the length of stay.

Wang, the Oakland-based CEO of Thyself.ai , an AI-voice coach for self-reflection, enjoyed the moment—kids are a novelty at tech events. Plus, after a long day spent brainstorming visions of machine consciousness and human-AI cooperation, some human-to-human interaction was welcome.

Last week, at an ice cream social for tech founders in Healdsburg, a small, sticky child interrupted a group discussion to make a request. While the adults were talking about inducing lucid dreaming via electroencephalography headsets, the child tugged on one of the attendees, Lawrence Wang, asking him to play a jumping game. Wang smiled, shrugged, and hopped from foot to foot, to the child’s delight.

News of the pop-up “city”—actually a loose network of hotels, coworking spaces, coffee shops, and yoga studios sprinkled around Healdsburg—spread via word of mouth and on X, Discord and Telegram. The organizers intentionally didn’t advertise Esmeralda, said Devon Zuegel, one of the event creators, trusting that the nomadic tech community known as Edge City would show up anyway.

The group previously organized the invitation-only city of Zuzalu, a makeshift metropolis that popped up last year in Montenegro. It was originally dreamed up by Vitalik Buterin, the billionaire co-founder of the Ethereum cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Their overarching goal: devise a roadmap for the city of the future, one unencumbered by politics, pessimists and seed oils (a big no-no for the “Don’t Die” set). The Standard joined the Esmeraldans one day last week for several sessions. Every attendee I met emphasized that my one-day blitz was not the ideal way to experience Esmeralda. The magic is in the spontaneity, the downtime, the random connections, they said.

There was a lot of random. Allison Duettmann, the CEO of San Francisco’s Foresight Institute, an emerging technologies nonprofit, presented on how to fund neuroscience projects. Mark Hamalainen, co-founder of the Longevity Biotech Fellowship, shared his roadmap to radical life extension, and took in a “How to Defeat Death” debate (he voted for reprogramming over replacement).

Jan Sramek, the CEO of California Forever, the billionaire-funded city-in-the-making in Solano County, held a salon on future cities. Philip Rosedale, founder of Second Life, discussed governance parallels in gaming. Patri Friedman, founder of The Seasteading Institute, showed up with his five-year-old daughter in tow.

Most sessions were recorded with the audio and associated slides fed into a large language model, which disseminated actionable proposals at the close of each week. “The weird people go to the frontier, you know?” said Samuel Gbafa, the 30-year-old founder of TinyCloud, an encrypted data startup, as he psyched himself up for a cold plunge, one of Esmeralda’s many free amenities.