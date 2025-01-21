Kawakami: Where it all went wrong for the Warriors — starting with the 2022 title

Curry and Draymond are older now and need to be treated with more care. Draymond was suspended for unsportsmanlike acts through much of last season. Poole was punched by Draymond a few months after the ’22 title, suffered through a lousy season, then was traded in July 2023. They’ve never fully replaced what Klay meant to them. Wiggins has had family and health issues and has never returned to his 2022 postseason form. Looney has struggled at times and been moved in and out of the rotation.



The Warriors can’t play like they did three years ago — though they’ve really, really, really tried. And they haven’t added enough of the talent that can succeed playing in other kinds of styles.



The 2022 Finals probably don’t feel that long ago to the Celtics, who won the championship last season and still have many of their top players from the ’22 Finals trip. But for the Warriors, who have gone through suspensions, trades, injuries, play-in crashes, and now sit at 21-21, that last championship celebration was basically from another era.



“Seems like an eternity ago,” Looney said after Monday’s loss. “Had a lot of different iterations of the team since then. Each season brings on a new challenge. That year seems further and further away. But hopefully we can get back to that feeling and getting a championship. We’ve still got to remember those times so we can know what to shoot for.”



It wasn’t completely wrong for the Warriors’ leaders to assume back in ’22 that they were well situated for several more long playoff runs. They had Curry, Klay, and Draymond. That had a championship culture. They had young players. It wasn’t a silly plan. It could’ve worked. But the result, over these last few years, is proof of a more concrete conclusion: It’s difficult to win a championship using any model at any time. And, unless you’ve got Curry and Kevin Durant in their primes, the way the Warriors loaded up from 2016-’17 to 2018-’19, it’s essentially impossible to duplicate the exact way you won the last title with slightly different players and slightly older stars.



There’s the attrition, too: Bob Myers left and Andre Iguodala retired after the 2023 playoff loss to the Lakers; Klay left as a free agent last off-season after he felt like he was being pushed aside. The Warriors missed the playoffs last season after getting blitzed in Sacramento in a play-in game. They look like they’re headed to another play-in berth this season. And Draymond and Kuminga are currently hurt. It’s not the same. Nothing stays the same.



It was worth trying. But everybody inside Warriors HQ understands now that the 2022 title run wasn’t a formula, it was a lightning strike.



“Yeah, we have an entirely different roster pretty much, especially without Draymond out there,” Curry said Monday. “But you look across (at Boston), they have, besides [Kristaps] Porzingis, pretty much their whole rotation still. And they are the defending champs, so they’re coming in with a level of confidence and swagger about them. And it’s the exact opposite of what we have right now. Obviously, great memories but definitely feels like a long time ago.”