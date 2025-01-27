When the Big One comes, what will you do? How will you help people around you? The San Francisco Fire Department wants you to be prepared.

The department’s Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, or NERT, has trained residents to be helpful in the event of a disaster since 1990. And since the fires in Southern California began, interest has skyrocketed.

“Instead of 10 calls a day, I’m fielding about 100 calls a day,” Capt. Brandon Tom, who leads the NERT program, said. Another factor driving the surge in interest, he added, was Mayor Daniel Lurie’s mention of the program in his inauguration speech.