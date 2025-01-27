Skip to main content
Volunteer disaster training surges in SF after L.A. fires

An SFFD program teaches residents how to be helpful in the event of a disaster. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

When the Big One comes, what will you do? How will you help people around you? The San Francisco Fire Department wants you to be prepared.

The department’s Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, or NERT, has trained residents to be helpful in the event of a disaster since 1990. And since the fires in Southern California began, interest has skyrocketed.

“Instead of 10 calls a day, I’m fielding about 100 calls a day,” Capt. Brandon Tom, who leads the NERT program, said. Another factor driving the surge in interest, he added, was Mayor Daniel Lurie’s mention of the program in his inauguration speech

The training program, which is free for SF residents, consists of six classes that cover topics like disaster medicine and how to use a fire extinguisher. It focuses mainly on earthquakes but switched to an “all-hazard” training following last month’s tornado and tsunami warnings.

A woman in gloves uses a fire extinguisher, spraying foam towards a metal tray on the ground. Two other people with extinguishers are nearby outside a blue building.
Sophia Hosmer-Hughes extinguishes a controlled fire at the SFFD Treasure Island Training Facility during a NERT class. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
The image shows a silhouette of people observing a burnt-out building with stairs leading to a charred doorway and windows, under a clear blue sky.
Assistant SFFD Fire Marshal Mary Tse teaches a triage tagging system. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

At a NERT class Wednesday evening, Capt. Norm Caba taught about 25 students how to open obstructed airways, stop bleeding, and treat shock in an emergency setting. If a major earthquake strikes, Caba explained, there will be more injured people than professional emergency responders can treat. That’s where trained civilians can help.

“In these massive disaster situations, there is no 911,” said Noe Valley attorney Mark Seifert, who attended the training. “No one is coming to help.”

Seifert was evacuated from the Oakland Hills during the Tunnel fire in 1991, when he was a student at UC Berkeley. This is his second time going through NERT training. The L.A. fires ignited on his first day of class, underscoring the importance of the course.

“It was definitely a reminder that we’re in the right spot,” said Michelle Foley, who works at the San Mateo library. 

A person holding a fire extinguisher is in the foreground, slightly blurred. In the background, there is a metal container on the ground with flames inside.
San Francisco firefighter Patricia Yuen shows how to use a fire extinguisher. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
People are involved in a first aid training scenario on a sunny street. Some participants are lying down, while others kneel beside them, offering assistance.
The classes teach people how to open obstructed airways, stop bleeding, and treat shock in an emergency setting, among other skills. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

Students practiced opening one another’s airways and making tourniquets out of scraps of cloth. Students of all ages seemed to become friendly with their classmates. 

In addition to the training, NERT offers leaflets with information on what to pack in a “home preparedness kit” and how to create a personal disaster plan. 

Tom said that in a perfect world, every resident would enroll in NERT training, but even 5% of San Franciscans would make a huge difference. There are about 12,000 active graduates, Tom said — the most of any Bay Area city but not as many as the department would like. San Francisco has been relatively lucky with fire in recent years, but a large-scale disaster like L.A.’s is a possibility.

“It can happen,” Tom said. “We can have winds get that high.”

A person in a fire department uniform speaks to a group on a city street. They gesture with both hands, standing in front of a building with staircases.
There are about 12,000 active NERT graduates in San Francisco. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
A man wearing gloves and a cap kneels beside a mannequin on the ground. He appears to be instructing a group, with a woman holding the mannequin's head.
Capt. Norm Caba teaches the cribbing method to free someone trapped under heavy debris. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

There’s a separate program specifically for Spanish-speaking residents, Listos (“ready”). Lt. Mariano Elias, who teaches Listos courses, said it’s a condensed version of NERT, administered through the SFPD’s Spanish-speaking Bomberos program.

Firefighters don’t wear uniforms for the trainings so as not to spook participants who may be wary of law enforcement, Elias said. The Bomberos provide food and encourage trainees to bring their families. 

A person in a dark uniform crouches by a smoking fire in a metal tray on a concrete surface, near parked vehicles and a bridge in the background.
Yuen starts a controlled fire. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

