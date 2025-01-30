However, The Town — due in part to its historic role in capturing San Francisco’s spillover — is still stuck at rock bottom.

But in San Francisco, there’s at least a feeling of light on the horizon , where in the last quarter, office tenants occupied more total space than they emptied, tugging the city’s vacancy rate downward for the first time in six years.

Vacancy rates continue to break records, topping out last year at 34.4%, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Downtown Oakland, like its neighbor across the bay, has a serious empty-office problem.

“San Francisco’s working population lives in the East Bay,” said Colin Behring, head of Behring Companies, whose firm late last year purchased 1950 Franklin St. in downtown Oakland for pennies on the dollar: $14.3 million, $32 per square foot. “For the price you pay there, you can get a lot more here and keep more of that salary.”

But one local developer stands out as it looks to turn a project in the heart of downtown into a reactivation point for a beleaguered neighborhood and make it a destination on its own.

Several opportunistic buyers have been snapping up office buildings on the cheap with plans to reposition them. The deals include Lakeside Group and Rubicon Point Partners’s purchase of 180 Grand Ave. at an 82% discount and Frontline Realty Capital’s purchase of 1440 Broadway at an 88% reduction.

Like many aging, vacant office buildings, the tower has seen its value fall sharply since the pandemic. The 21-story concrete box was built in the 1970s and served as the staid home of Kaiser Permanente’s executive team for two decades.

Next week, 1950 Franklin will welcome new tenants on the renovated 18th floor, which has been stripped of its worn carpet, cubicle farms, and ceilings lined with outdated fluorescent light bulbs.

The older property had a few key advantages for Behring besides cost. For one, it came with a 635-space parking garage, nearly impossible to construct nowadays. But more important, the garage is directly adjacent to Behring’s newly constructed 39-story apartment tower, 1900 Broadway.

Taken together, the developer has amassed two blocks worth of real estate — one new, one old — on top of a BART station and steps from the Fox Theater and Paramount Theatre.