SFPD preps recruits to be ‘indoctrinated into a paramilitary organization’

As the San Francisco Police Department attempts to close its 485-officer staffing gap, it is more than doubling the size of its academy classes. But that has not resulted in more graduates.

The dismal performance of Class 283 — which completed training Jan. 6 with more than 70% of its hopefuls failing or dropping out and just 12 graduating — has kindled a debate about training curriculum, what recruits should learn, and what police officers are meant to be.

Some recruits told The Standard the culture of the academy is frozen in a bygone era, when police were seen as warriors, not as guardians.

That culture is reflected in academy training materials specific to the SFPD.

Police Officer Standards and Training, the state agency that licenses officers and certifies academies, characterizes policing as a noble calling that respects the public. POST materials used at the SFPD academy cover a broad curriculum, from how to write reports to use of force.

“Policing professionals must never forget that their powers to stop, interrogate, arrest and use force are created and confined by the law,” the POST packet given to all San Francisco recruits states.

Noncertified material in the packet written by the late Al Benner, a former SFPD officer and department psychologist, strikes a different tone.