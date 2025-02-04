New drug market plan: Cops will bus dealers, users to treatment or jail

This will roll out in the next “couple of days,” Lazar said.

Lazar said Journey Home , the city’s program to bus homeless people out of town, will operate there. Staff from the sheriff’s office, the Department of Public Health, and the Fire Department will be on site to provide “other services.”

During a town hall meeting, Assistant Police Chief David Lazar said the department will set up the triage center at a parking lot at 469 Stevenson St. near Jesse Street. The idea is to free up beat cops by having a jail transport van for dealers and users who get arrested, while also providing services to drug users who want to get clean.

To deal with the infamous night market in the Sixth Street corridor, the city is creating an outdoor triage center where San Francisco Police Department officers can direct drug users to treatment or jail, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Lazar told The Standard after the meeting that the triage center will operate “during the day and into the evening,” but he didn’t share exact hours. He said the SFPD hopes to eventually expand the center’s operations to be 24/7.

The difficulty police face is that when officers make an arrest, they have to drive people to jail and file paperwork before they can go out again. Lazar said it can take “four hours” for officers to be freed up, with less police visibility as a result.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the program.

The Standard previously reported that Chief Bill Scott advocated for the creation of an outdoor triage center during a meeting last month with Mayor Daniel Lurie, Public Works staff, and other city officials.

Lazar said evaluation of the program’s success would be based on whether the community reports feeling safer; there’s a decrease in calls for service near Sixth Street; and people ask for referrals to drug addiction treatment, bus tickets through Journey Home, or access to shelter beds.

“If we can get someone on the right path rather than arrest them, I’d rather do that,” Lazar said. “If that’s not working at the moment, another way is to enforce the law.”

He added that if there are no available treatment beds, police will arrest drug users, who will be cited and released, rather than sent to jail.

“If treatment is not available and someone is under the influence in public, we’ll make an arrest,” Lazar said. “We’ve been doing that. But we won’t hold them; they’ll be out and about again.”

Lazar said the city would replicate the program in other problem areas if it proves successful. When asked where else police would expand the program, Lazar replied, “I’m not even thinking about that.”