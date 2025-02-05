One, Abby Dahlkemper, the former U.S. Women’s National Team lynchpin and Menlo Park native, made her debut for Bay FC after being acquired in a midseason trade from San Diego.

At that point, more than halfway through the season, things had not been going according to plan. Bay FC had lost twice as many games as it had won and was on track to finish outside of the 14-team league’s eight playoff spots. Two months prior, general manager Lucy Rushton, who assembled the team, abruptly stepped down.

In August, the team hosted FC Barcelona at PayPal Park for a friendly match arranged at the behest of Sixth Street, the Bay Area private equity group that simultaneously founded the National Women’s Soccer League franchise and purchased a stake in the nine-time Spanish champions .

The turning point of Bay FC’s inaugural season turned out not to be an official game.

At the team’s media day Tuesday, a month out from the 2025 NWSL season, several players repeated a mantra that’s been set by new sporting director Matt Potter (who previously served under Rushton) and the coaching staff: “We’re neither where we were or where we’re headed.”

“We ended the season on a high note,” Boade said. “Last year, we were very hesitant to set goals because we were all so new. But this year, we are very explicit. We want to host a home playoff game.”

In the playoffs, Bay FC matched up against the eventual runner-ups, the Washington Spirit, and nearly won, holding onto a 1-0 lead before conceding two late goals in stoppage and extra time.

The hosts eventually lost to the Spanish giants 5-2, but the match flipped the trajectory of their season. Bay FC won five and drew one of its last nine matches, finishing the year in 7th place. Not only did they make the playoffs but they broke the record for most points accumulated by an expansion team.

“Being able to play against the best team in the world and being right there with them until the very end was a huge confidence boost for all of us,” said Bay FC midfielder Tess Boade, who cemented her role as a starter shortly thereafter. “That was what really sparked us.”

Last season, Bay FC was on track to concede the most goals of any team in the league before Dahlkemper’s arrival solidified the backline. Meanwhile, the three marquee international signings on the forward line — Asisat Oshoala, Racheal Kundananji, and Deyna Castellanos — struggled to gain traction until the home stretch.

This season, the spine of the team is intact and has a year of experience on and off the field to lean on. “Now, we just need to find consistency,” Dahlkemper said.

Of the 30 players on that inaugural team, 22 have returned, including journeywomen-turned-starters Boade and Alyssa Malonson, who parlayed her first consistent run of minutes into a U.S. national team call-up during the offseason. Only Castellanos, who was frozen out of the lineup by the end, terminated her contract with the team.

So far, Bay FC has made three additions: Karlie Lema, a prolific forward from Cal; Taylor Huff, an All-American midfielder from Florida State; and Kelli Hubly, a two-time NWSL Cup-winning defender, most recently of the Portland Thorns.

This is the first season NWSL executives and players are operating under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, which, on top of increased pay and benefits, eliminated trades without players’ consent and abolished the college draft. For that reason, Lema and Huff were allowed to sign with Bay FC straight from college.