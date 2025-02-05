Saikat Chakrabarti, a former software engineer who worked as chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), turned heads Wednesday in San Francisco by announcing that he will challenge Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi in next year’s election.

“I’ve decided to run against Nancy Pelosi to represent San Francisco in Congress,” Chakrabarti wrote on X. Chakrabarti, who has clashed with Pelosi in the past, noted, “I know some of you might be surprised that Speaker Emeritus Pelosi is running again, but she is — for her 21st term!”

Chakrabarti’s career is closely tied to AOC’s meteoric rise. He served as campaign manager during her 2018 primary victory over incumbent Joe Crowley and subsequently became her chief of staff in Congress. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in formulating the Green New Deal, a policy proposal addressing climate change and economic inequality. He left Ocasio-Cortez’s office in 2019, after a controversial first year.

Chakrabarti showed a bit of deference to Pelosi’s nearly 38 years in the House of Representatives, in which she served two terms as speaker, but noted that times have changed since she was first elected in 1987.

“When Nancy Pelosi was first elected to Congress, you could buy a home on a single income. A summer job could pay for college. Republicans believed in climate change and respected election results,” he wrote on X. “Now, the things that defined the American Dream — being able to afford health care, education, a home, and raise a family — are impossible for most people.”