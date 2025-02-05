San Francisco has a major housing problem. The city can’t seem to get anything built, and with empty plots of land, derelict buildings pockmarking a city infamous for exorbitant rents, and million-dollar listings for ramshackle buildings, it’s no wonder many citizens feel exasperated after wandering by stalled development projects where approved housing plans have failed to materialize for years.

Now the city has a new empty plot, and no one seems to have an answer on when it’ll be anything but a shut-down grocery store.

Fillmore’s Safeway closed weeks ahead of schedule, and city officials and the site’s promised developer have given no timelines for the mixed-use housing and commercial project first teased in January 2024.

According to Safeway, the grocery store closed for good Jan. 17 after a 50% off fire sale, although the pharmacy remains open until Thursday. After that, the property will be fenced off.