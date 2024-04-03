“It’s an eyesore,” said Kelli Smith, 55, who said she was born and raised in North Beach.

But locals say that’s no excuse for leaving it in such a state over a decade after the first blaze.

Two fires gutted the 1914 building in 2013 and 2018. The first displaced 31 rent-control-protected tenants, 17 of whom want their units in the building back. The second displaced a liquor store.

There are plans to develop a posh new rooftop bar and restaurant, 22 apartments and space for businesses on the ground floor at the site. The plans have been stalled since November. The developer, Jeff Jurow, blamed infamous City Hall red tape—“bureaucracy.”

But it’s a grimy shell of its former self. The building at 659 Union St. is barely even a building at all. What's left of it after two ravaging fires is essentially a brick exterior propped up by metal rods. So why is the space still empty?

It’s as prime as prime San Francisco real estate can be: a bustling North Beach corner with views of Sts. Peter and Paul Church and Washington Square Park close to amazing restaurants, historic bars, cafes and a plethora of bakeries.

“You can’t let it just sit there,” Bautista said, adding that she thinks the site should become affordable and market-rate housing.

“I think it’s an eyesore,” said Maria Paula Bautista, manager of the Il Pollaio Italian restaurant on Columbus Avenue. “It’s ridiculous it’s taking so long, and it makes our neighborhood ugly.

Tech worker Dan McGann, who lives on Stockton Street in North Beach, wants a mini-golf spot to arise from the ashes at the corner of Union Street and Columbus Avenue.

Smith would like to see a grocery store or restaurant on the ground floor and housing above. She also said she thinks that a vacant lot on the side of the building could be used for parking.

Fernando Cedillos, who has managed the Italian restaurant Acquolina on Stockton and Union streets for seven years, would like to see a restaurant or a hotel there and said it would bring more people to the area, but it might not translate to more sales at his restaurant.

“I think it would be the same; nothing would change,” Cedillos said.

One longtime tenant displaced after the 2013 fire is 73-year-old Peter Epstein. He’s lived in the basement of his friend’s Novato home ever since. Before the fire, his rent was $600 a month for a second-floor studio. In 1988, when he moved in, his monthly rent was just $300.

Epstein said his quality of life has drastically dropped since leaving North Beach. He remembers eating out at different restaurants every night, sailing his South Beach-moored 31-foot boat, Assignment, on the bay at least twice a week and reading the newspaper with a coffee on Columbus Avenue every morning. Now, he barely gets to the city once a month.