Sandwiched between a performing arts theater and a mixed-use building in downtown San Francisco, just steps away from the Civic Center BART Station, is an empty plot of land that’s been vacant for almost 30 years.

“It’s just greed: sitting on it until someone does something with it,” said Jude Walker, who lives nearby in the Tenderloin.

The 12,400-square-foot lot at 1125 Market St. was once home to the Embassy Theatre, which opened shortly before the 1906 earthquake and was demolished in 1996. Since then, the plot has remained barren despite having three different owners over the years and recent plans for a 12-story hotel. But with hotel plans now scuttled, the lot’s future is unclear.

Walker, who lives in a supportive housing unit in the Aranda Residence on Turk Street, said he would like the plot to become a park. His neighbor, Anthony Franklin, said he’d like to see a building for community services erected on the site.